Thousands of runners returned to Deeside this weekend for the return of the popular Run Balmoral race.

Every year, Run Balmoral attracts runners of all abilities – from regular athletes to charity fundraisers and now, lockdown runners.

More than 5,000 signed up for the 5K, 10K and trail races, with youngsters also enjoying the school races.

We sent our photographer Paul Glendell to capture the action.