Crathes vintage car rally set to welcome motoring fans

By Felicity Donohoe
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 28, 2022, 9:16 am
Rally organiser Neil Booth with a vintage Morgan.
Rally organiser Neil Booth with a vintage Morgan.

Vintage cars and motor cycles from the 1920s and 1930s will be among the 280 vehicles on display at Banchory Rotary Club’s annual Vintage Car and Motor Cycle Rally this weekend.

The event, which is expected to draw an audience of thousands to the Milton Field, Crathes, take place tomorrow, with the main beneficiary Clan Cancer Support, which opened a new wellbeing centre in Banchory last year.

In addition to the range of vintage cars, motorcycles and modern age classics that will take to the field, visitors can also enjoy a range of family-friendly events on the day.

Clan is inviting visitors to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the entertainment tent where a range of acts will be performing.

These include Aberdeen favourites Alba Acapella and Big Mountain, and local Banchory talent including Coutts School of Highland Dancing, Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, the Deeside Dance Centre and the Stardust Musical Theatre group.

Fundraising for cancer support

Rotarian Neil Booth, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The Clan team is contributing significantly to the programme for the day and well deserve their contribution of the funds raised.

“We are greatly indebted to all our sponsors and all those supporting the event in so many different ways.

“With the support of the public, we look forward to raising a considerable sum of money for Clan and other local charities.”

A total of 30 cars will make a road run to Torphins, Inchmarlo and Banchory before returning to the show field where all the vehicles on display will be judged in nine different classes.

The presentation of awards will take place at 3.30pm.

Sponsors this year are Station Garage, Torphins, holders of the SsangYong franchise, and Aberdeen-based Oceanscan, suppliers of offshore personnel and equipment to the energy sector, with additional support from Stan England Builders, Deeside Memorials, The Strong Water Company, Taylors of Banchory and Duncans of Banchory.

The event runs from 10.00am to 4pm. Admission is £7 for adults (concessions £5) and £20 for a family of four, with under 16s free.

Clan provides free emotional and practical support to anyone affected by any type of cancer, and their family, carers and friends, across North-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Services include counselling, complementary therapies, social and wellbeing activities and dedicated support for children and families, along with affordable B&B accommodation at Clan Haven for those who travel to Aberdeen hospitals for appointments or treatments.

Call: 01224 647000 or email: enquiries@clancancersupport.org

