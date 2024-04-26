First-time buyers ‘devastated’ as plans for new homes in Drumnadrochit rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-time buyers ‘devastated’ as plans for new homes in Drumnadrochit rejected

Katie MacDiarmid and her partner Michael Finnis are hoping the decision will be overturned on appeal.

By Ellie Milne
Young couple standing in front of Springfield Property sign
Katie MacDiarmid and her partner, Michael in Drumnadrochit. Image: Springfield.

First-time buyers have backed a housebuilder’s appeal to the Highland Council over rejected plans for new homes in Drumnadrochit.

The local authority refused planning permission for 47 new Springfield Properties homes in February this year.

The mailing list for interested buyers has now risen to almost 500 people.

One first-time buyer who has been on the mailing list for more than a year is 27-year-old Katie MacDiarmid.

She and her partner, Michael Finnis, have their hearts set on purchasing one of the new build homes in the Highland village.

Drumnadrochit
Almost 500 people have signed up for the mailing list for properties in Drumnadrochit.

She said: “I’ve lived in Drumnadrochit my whole life and always dreamed of staying here.

“As a nurse at Raigmore Hospital, I love being able to come home to the countryside and it’s such a beautiful place to live.

“However, as a first-time buyer it’s been a real struggle so far as the high demand is pushing most properties in the area far outwith mine and my fiancé Michael’s budget.

“We’ve been house hunting for years and when we heard of the possibility of a new phase at Springfield’s development, we held off purchasing elsewhere.

“A new build home at a fixed price that doesn’t need any renovation works, would suit us ideally and help us to take that first step on the property ladder.

“Springfield has a respected reputation across the Highlands and the energy efficiency and high levels of specification provided in their homes is really appealing to us.”

Springfield to appeal Drumnadrochit decision

With only one home left from the initial phase that went on sale in 2022, Springfield sought permission to build a further 47 properties.

The application was part of a larger site for residential development needed to meet the demands of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport – which is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs.

However, Highland Council decided to refuse the planning application.

Dave Main, managing director for Springfield Properties North, said they were “surprised and disappointed” by the rejection.

He said: “We know that there is a need to generate and sustain local employment for the existing community and that additional housing is essential to meet the demands of the upcoming investment the Green Freeport will attract.

Dave Main, north managing director of Springfield Properties.

“There is no option other than to provide this critical infrastructure.

“There’s a clear public appetite and economic benefit for these homes and we remain optimistic that our appeal to the Scottish Government will result in a favourable outcome.”

Katie, who is just one of many interested in buying a home in Drumnadrochit, added: “I was devastated to hear of the Highland Councils’ decision to reject the phase two plans, especially when that site had been earmarked for new housing for years and there’s so much demand for it.

“My older brother and many of my friends have had to move away from Drumnadrochit in search of more affordable and energy-efficient properties.

“However, they would move back in a heartbeat if there were better options, exactly like the homes Springfield is seeking permission for.”

