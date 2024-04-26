First-time buyers ‘devastated’ as plans for new homes in Drumnadrochit rejected

First-time buyers have backed a housebuilder’s appeal to the Highland Council over rejected plans for new homes in Drumnadrochit.

The local authority refused planning permission for 47 new Springfield Properties homes in February this year.

The mailing list for interested buyers has now risen to almost 500 people.

One first-time buyer who has been on the mailing list for more than a year is 27-year-old Katie MacDiarmid.

She and her partner, Michael Finnis, have their hearts set on purchasing one of the new build homes in the Highland village.

She said: “I’ve lived in Drumnadrochit my whole life and always dreamed of staying here.

“As a nurse at Raigmore Hospital, I love being able to come home to the countryside and it’s such a beautiful place to live.

“However, as a first-time buyer it’s been a real struggle so far as the high demand is pushing most properties in the area far outwith mine and my fiancé Michael’s budget.

“We’ve been house hunting for years and when we heard of the possibility of a new phase at Springfield’s development, we held off purchasing elsewhere.

“A new build home at a fixed price that doesn’t need any renovation works, would suit us ideally and help us to take that first step on the property ladder.

“Springfield has a respected reputation across the Highlands and the energy efficiency and high levels of specification provided in their homes is really appealing to us.”

Springfield to appeal Drumnadrochit decision

With only one home left from the initial phase that went on sale in 2022, Springfield sought permission to build a further 47 properties.

The application was part of a larger site for residential development needed to meet the demands of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport – which is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs.

However, Highland Council decided to refuse the planning application.

Dave Main, managing director for Springfield Properties North, said they were “surprised and disappointed” by the rejection.

He said: “We know that there is a need to generate and sustain local employment for the existing community and that additional housing is essential to meet the demands of the upcoming investment the Green Freeport will attract.

“There is no option other than to provide this critical infrastructure.

“There’s a clear public appetite and economic benefit for these homes and we remain optimistic that our appeal to the Scottish Government will result in a favourable outcome.”

Katie, who is just one of many interested in buying a home in Drumnadrochit, added: “I was devastated to hear of the Highland Councils’ decision to reject the phase two plans, especially when that site had been earmarked for new housing for years and there’s so much demand for it.

“My older brother and many of my friends have had to move away from Drumnadrochit in search of more affordable and energy-efficient properties.

“However, they would move back in a heartbeat if there were better options, exactly like the homes Springfield is seeking permission for.”