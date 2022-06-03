New Moray Council leadership will focus on collaboration and co-operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Moray Council leadership will focus on collaboration and co-operation

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Moray Council co-leaders Kathleen Robertson and Neil McLennan want to foster collaboration and co-operation within the local authority.
Collaboration and co-operation are at the centre of the new leadership team at Moray Council.

And there will be no place for bad behaviour as the minority Conservative administration goes forward.

Co-leaders Kathleen Robertson and Neil McLennan want to address issues raised in an Audit Scotland best value report published earlier this year.

While accepting the previous council under a minority SNP administration, had made progress stabilising finances and tackling below standard services, there was criticism over councillors’ poor working relationships that hindered progress on the local authority’s priorities.

However, since the Conservative administration came into power, there has been criticism over the choice of Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae as convener.

Former Tory councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown felt Mr Macrae was not a fit and proper person to be the local authority’s civic head.

Moray Council co-leader and councillor for Forres Kathleen Robertson.

Staff complaints about his conduct resulted in him stepping down from his role as chairman of the audit and scrutiny committee three years ago.

Mr Macrae stated he was not proud of his behaviour and had apologised.

Ms Robertson said: “Everybody is well aware of the Audit Scotland report and the last period of serving councillors.

“There is positivity in the new council moving forward, and everybody working for the best for Moray.

“Marc Macrae was selected by the party to stand and was elected with a huge vote.

“If there is any inappropriate behaviour from anybody I will call them out.”

Buckie councillor and co-leader of Moray Council Neil McLennan.

Mr McLennan added: “Ultimately, the council voted for the person as convener.

“As for all councillors, there’s a set of standards and ethics and that’s what we’ll be following.”

The joint leaders will be focusing on getting the council’s governance structure right, an issue highlighted in the Audit Scotland report, then concentrating on priorities including health and education.

Ms Robertson and Mr McLennan have written to health secretary Humza Yousaf seeking a meeting to discuss issues at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Problems have centred around maternity services, which were downgraded in 2018, with most mums having to travel to Aberdeen to give birth.

While a consultant-led service will return to the Elgin hospital, that is not expected to happen soon.

Bad behaviour will be ‘called out’

Mr McLennan said: “Dr Gray’s is a scandal – it’s the only word I can use.”

Ms Robertson added: “We can’t just focus on maternity, this impacts women’s health, paediatrics and anaesthetics.

“There is also an issue with the cottage hospitals.

“There are people from Forres having to travel to Keith and Buckie, and that’s not feasible long-term.”

The leaders have also put their names to a letter sent to finance secretary Kate Forbes, signed by the leaders of the other 31 councils in Scotland as well, raising concerns over local authority financing and public sector pay.

Neither Ms Robertson or Mr McLennan have been councillors before.

Ms Robertson was elected to represent the Forres ward, while Mr McLennan did not have to face a vote.

Dr Gray’s Hospital ‘scandal’

He was one of only three candidates who put themselves forward in Buckie, and with three seats available in the ward no ballot was held.

Ms Robertson, who is a vet to trade, said: “Initially it’s overwhelming, challenging and a step change.

“But it’s like coming into any new job, meeting new people, relationships to build as well as understanding the mechanics of it all and learning how the system works.”

Mr McLennan previously worked as a quality improvement officer before becoming service manager for secondary schools and curriculum with Aberdeen City Council.

He said: “For me I’m a poacher turned gamekeeper. I’m enjoying it, the councillor role and council leader.”

With the Conservative administration consisting of 11 councillors out of a total of 26 elected members, they are aware of the potential difficulties ahead.

Moray ‘vital’ to UK and Scottish economies

Mr McLennan said: “The minority council poses a challenge, but the focus is collaboration and co-operation and that’s what we advocated throughout the lead up to the election.

“We are co-leaders of the group and co-leaders of the council and we want to work with other groups.

“There are 26 individuals who all want the best for Moray.”

He added: “Moray is vital to the Scottish and UK economies.

“We’re on the front foot and keeping at those in Holyrood as well as Westminster, to make sure Moray is heard and we’re getting the best for the people of Moray.”

