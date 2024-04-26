A956 closed at Cleanhill following accident 

The A956 is currently closed between Cleanhill and Charleston junctions following an accident this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 12pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they are in attendance.

A spokeswoman said: “We are at the scene after receiving a call at 12:17.

“We have sent two appliances.”

A956 closed following accident

According to Traffic Scotland, the road is currently closed eastbound between the Cleanhill and Charleston junctions.

Its website reads: “The A956 is currently closed eastbound between Cleanhill and Charleston Junctions due to a road traffic accident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment

SAS has been contacted.

More to follow