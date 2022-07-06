Vicki Butler-Henderson: Being trackside brings home the joys of live sport action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you love sport, then you’ll love what’s going on right now.

We’re currently half-way through the second week of the world’s most picturesque tennis tournament, Wimbledon, and it’s also just a few days since we had one of the most exciting Formula One Grand Prix races at Silverstone.

Sadly Andy Murray won’t be adding a third championship title to his name on Sunday, and Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to claim his eighth at the end of the year, but there’s still more than enough on offer to keep us fans entertained.

Live sport keeps you close to the action

Not least the Andy Army who can see the Dunblane ace back in action at London’s 02 arena at the end of September, when he plays for Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

And if you’ve never experienced a professional sports event, then book your ticket and train seat for that one now!

As great as it is to watch sport on TV, a large helping of magic is added when you can be it just a few feet from the action.

You’ll know this well if you’re a parent who’s recently done the rounds of the wonderful school sports days.

Excitement at Silverstone

At the end of this week, more than half a million people will have walked through the turnstyles at SW19 while in Northamptonshire, the number of people who made the trip to watch the F1 cars is around 400,000.

I was one of them, and we were all treated to one of best events I’ve been to, thanks to every single person there who created such an excited and friendly atmosphere. And the 20 racing cars, of course.

Drama and emotion at the track

When the race started at 3pm on Sunday, it felt like we were instantly immersed in a dramatic movie.

Our emotions went from huge concern for Alfa Romeo’s driver Zhou Guanyu after his car flipped on the opening lap, to frustration for the Charles Leclerc fans who thought Ferrari should have done more to help him win.

And then there was the crescendo of excitement when Lewis Hamilton’s overtaking antics made all the grandstands almost lift into the air with our yo-yoing emotions.

And even though Lewis finished 3rd, and Ferrari’s ‘second’ driver took top honours, it was a privilege to have been part of the screaming crowd who’d united to enjoy the single spectacle of a live event.

It also gave me the chance to spend some time with two of Scotland’s lovely exports – TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and former F1 driver Paul di Resta. Sport is wonderfully uniting.

