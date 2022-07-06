Vicki Butler-Henderson: Being trackside brings home the joys of live sport action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Being trackside brings home the joys of live sport action

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Vicki Butler-Henderson.

If you love sport, then you’ll love what’s going on right now.

We’re currently half-way through the second week of the world’s most picturesque tennis tournament, Wimbledon, and it’s also just a few days since we had one of the most exciting Formula One Grand Prix races at Silverstone.

Sadly Andy Murray won’t be adding a third championship title to his name on Sunday, and Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to claim his eighth at the end of the year, but there’s still more than enough on offer to keep us fans entertained.

Live sport keeps you close to the action

Andy Murray waves to the crowd at Wimbledon.

Not least the Andy Army who can see the Dunblane ace back in action at London’s 02 arena at the end of September, when he plays for Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

And if you’ve never experienced a professional sports event, then book your ticket and train seat for that one now!

As great as it is to watch sport on TV, a large helping of magic is added when you can be it just a few feet from the action.

You’ll know this well if you’re a parent who’s recently done the rounds of the wonderful school sports days.

Excitement at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton kept the crowd enthralled.

At the end of this week, more than half a million people will have walked through the turnstyles at SW19 while in Northamptonshire, the number of people who made the trip to watch the F1 cars is around 400,000.

I was one of them, and we were all treated to one of best events I’ve been to, thanks to every single person there who created such an excited and friendly atmosphere. And the 20 racing cars, of course.

Drama and emotion at the track

Vicki with Kirsty Gallacher at Silverstone. Supplied by Vicki Butler-Henderson.

When the race started at 3pm on Sunday, it felt like we were instantly immersed in a dramatic movie.

Our emotions went from huge concern for Alfa Romeo’s driver Zhou Guanyu after his car flipped on the opening lap, to frustration for the Charles Leclerc fans who thought Ferrari should have done more to help him win.

And then there was the crescendo of excitement when Lewis Hamilton’s overtaking antics made all the grandstands almost lift into the air with our yo-yoing emotions.

Vicki with Paul di Resta at Silverstone. Supplied by Vicki Butler-Henderson.

And even though Lewis finished 3rd, and Ferrari’s ‘second’ driver took top honours, it was a privilege to have been part of the screaming crowd who’d united to enjoy the single spectacle of a live event.

It also gave me the chance to spend some time with two of Scotland’s lovely exports – TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and former F1 driver Paul di Resta. Sport is wonderfully uniting.

