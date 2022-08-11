Readers Ombudsman: Just another story you’ll ignore because it has a really dull headline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Readers Ombudsman: Just another story you’ll ignore because it has a really dull headline

We focus on the unusual because talking to an empty room won’t change anything.
Joe Churcher By Joe Churcher
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 12:49 pm
Photo of Joe Churcher
Post Thumbnail

I would like to tell you a story about a Christmas tree – what could possibly be more apt for a week when it’s ice cream-meltingly sweltering and there’s international cricket being played in Aberdeen.

It is though, I’m afraid, not a tale rich with seasonal goodwill and cheer. In fact it could hardly be further from being that. But it is one that goes to the heart of a misunderstanding about journalism.

The tree in question was used as a weapon by a vile domestic abuser whose horrific behaviour towards his partner we helped expose to a wider public when he was convicted for it.

Mark Allsopp assaulted his then-partner over a five-year period.

I have written before about why we think it is so important that we report on court cases like these – not least the potential for it to make others think twice about the harm they might do.

But some of the reaction we got to this story gave me pause for thought about our own actions as a newspaper and the consequences of them.

Considering our impact

Several people got in touch to suggest that by focusing on the Christmas tree we were somehow trivialising or sensationalising it, and either way seeking “just to sell papers” on the back of someone’s pain.

It was, after all, just one incident in a five-year catalogue of abusive behaviour.

Some went as far as to decide it must mean we found the case funny.

We didn’t and nor did anything in the way we reported the story suggest that.

(In fact the only people who seemed to be amused were those who contributed a string of Christmas-themed puns in the comments on our Facebook post about it.)

The truth is this.

As journalists, we want to make a difference. We want our work to achieve the biggest positive impact it possibly can. If only a handful of people read it, that opportunity is wasted.

So yes, absolutely, we focused the story on what we thought was the most eye-catching element, the angle we thought would make as many people as possible want to read it.

Doing anything else would undermine the whole point of our mission.

Is the result that we make more money than if we wrote it in a less eye-catching way? Yes. But it’s the mission that comes first – the revenue simply sustains our ability to pursue it.

We don’t always get it right.

Acknowledging when we make mistakes

One important benefit the creation of the ombudsman role has brought is the way it forces us more than ever before as a team to put what we do under the microscope.

If I am going to explain and defend how we operate to readers, we have to know that we have considered those practices ourselves and not found them wanting.

In discussing the issue of how we present court copy, we decided that one change we could usefully make would be to ensure we deleted the kind of “jokes” that appear in the comments on social media posts about serious issues whenever we spot them or have them pointed out to us.

Keeping an eye on what our readers are saying is key to making changes for the better. Picture by Shutterstock

We went back and did that for the Christmas tree story and a colleague remembered another that had attracted a similarly ill-judged Facebook response – a woman recently in court who had used a tennis racquet to assault her ex-partner.

On going to make those deletions we found sadly that we bore a degree of responsibility for that behaviour – as the online headline itself punned that she would “serve” no prison time.

We recognise that was not appropriate in the context, have changed it and are preparing clear new internal guidelines to make clear it should not happen in future.

Small changes perhaps, but exactly the sort that come from being more engaged with and accountable to you, our readers.

Do you have a question about the way we work? Please send it to readersombudsman@pressandjournal.co.uk

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

To go with story by Jenni Gee. MacLennan is a five-times-the-limit drink driver. Picture shows; Kenneth MacLennan. Inverness Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/08/2022
Five-times the limit drink-driver was found asleep at the wheel
Fusilier Scott Grubis of 2SCOTS The Royal Highland Fusiliers, competing in the piping. Picture by Kami Thomson
GALLERY: Thousands descended on Monaltrie Park for the return of the intimate Ballater Highland…
Jessica Long on one of the giant inflatables. All pictures by Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Big Bounce gets bigger smiles from Aberdeen youngsters
Adrian Watson of Aberdeen Inspired, who are sponsoring Society Awards 2022
Society Awards deadline extended
The new shops and amenities could open as early as 2024. Supplied by Hargreaves Land.
£20m investment planned for new retail centre in Bridge of Don
0
International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. Picture via Shutterstock.
GALLERY: Celebrate International Cat Day with these purr-fect pets
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial rapist, a dirty protest and a crime caused…
Moray's first Pride parade will take place in Elgin next month.
Members of Moray Council call on the body to officially back first LGBTQI+ Pride…
Sign up for our new-look daily newsletter to get a message from the editor on the day's biggest stories directly in your inbox.
How to get our new-look daily newsletter straight to your inbox
0
Big Brother 2003 winner Cameron Stout after his Big Brother victory. Pic: PA
Cameron Stout on Big Brother's return: 'I entered as a joke and never thought…
0

More from The Press & Journal

Bin strikes are to be held in August and September over pay dispute with Cosla and GMB Scotland. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September
0
We've made this Friday's Highland League Weekly preview show totally free - and you can watch now.
WATCH FOR FREE: The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now
0
Thunderstorm warning map
Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
0
Jamie Stroud attacked his neighbour over a parking space.
Taxi driver brutally attacked after tutting at neighbour's bad parking
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe
Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Convicted abuser Nikki Brown has failed to turn up for sentencing on three occasions after around two dozen delays to the court case Picture shows; Nikki Brown. 19 Glebe Park, Banchory. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 01/07/2022
Abusive ex-boyfriend finally sentenced TWO YEARS after guilty plea