Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall

Emergency services were called to rescue a mountain biker who fell 12ft near Kyle of Lochalsh this afternoon.

Coastguards received a call from police to assist in the incident at 3.45pm today.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are assisting following a report of a woman fallen and injured in Kyle of Lochalsh this afternoon.”

The female mountain biker was cycling in a wooded area north of the A87 Kyle to Dornie Road to the East of Kyle of Lochalsh when she fell 12ft.

Three coastguard teams from Kyle of Lochalsh, Dunvegan and Portree were called to assist the ambulance service after she sustained multiple injuries.