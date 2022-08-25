Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home

Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall

By Lottie Hood
August 25, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:49 pm
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.

Emergency services were called to rescue a mountain biker who fell 12ft near Kyle of Lochalsh this afternoon.

Coastguards received a call from police to assist in the incident at 3.45pm today.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are assisting following a report of a woman fallen and injured in Kyle of Lochalsh this afternoon.”

The female mountain biker was cycling in a wooded area north of the A87 Kyle to Dornie Road to the East of Kyle of Lochalsh when she fell 12ft.

Three coastguard teams from Kyle of Lochalsh, Dunvegan and Portree were called to assist the ambulance service after she sustained multiple injuries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from

Matt Penney has joined Motherwell (Nigel French/PA)
Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney
Ukrainian refugees Kostiantyn Bidnenko and Viktoriya Kiose are set to run the London Marathon (Viktoriya Kiose/Kostiantyn Bidnenko/PA)
Refugee couple running London Marathon to raise funds for Ukraine
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Casemiro has arrived at Manchester United (David Davies/PA)
Casemiro ready for action at Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands (David Davies/Pa)
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands by batting
West Ham have reached the group stages of the Conference League (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)
British woman dies after cliff accident in Spain
American novelist Tess Gunty has won the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize for her novel The Rabbit Hutch (Lauren Alexandra Miller/PA)
‘Fiercely original’ novel The Rabbit Hutch wins Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize
Zak Crawley, left, gets a deserved pat on the back from England team-mate Jonny Bairstow (David Davies/PA)
Zak Crawley helps England end opening day of second SA Test in strong position
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz is happy to face Real Madrid in the Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid

More from Press and Journal

Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
John Mackinnon's funeral will take place this weekend
Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held
0
John Sinclair. Supplied by Police Scotland
'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years…