Trinity Centre buyout ruled out ‘at this time’ as £150m Aberdeen masterplan approved By Alastair Gossip August 25, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:43 pm 0 The Trinity Centre in Union Street will not be bought by Aberdeen City Council. The new city centre and beach masterplan has now been approved. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove 'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years… Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time 0 WATCH: Alan Cumming on bringing Burn to Aberdeen, post-show drinks and more 0 Collection of more than 100 vintage tractor seats auctioned off at Thainstone 0 School pupils build wind turbines at Aberdeen Beach as part of renewable energy project 0 Five cars damaged after fire breaks out at Hazlehead car park Bin strikes: Which councils are affected and when? 0 Portsoy business donates thousands of pounds of stock to help Ukrainian refugees 0 Man who scammed paint store out of £207,000 revealed as serial swindler who also… More from Press and Journal Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games 0 Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients 0 Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held 0