The Braemar Gathering is back and bringing the dance, music and royals to a global stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s most iconic Highland Games is back and this year is allowing people from all over the world to join in online.

The Braemar Gathering, like many public events, has been unable to take place for several years due to Covid.

However, it is back from its three-year absence and this year, is opening up the event for live streaming online.

Taking place on Saturday, September 3, the Braemar Gathering is a day filled with high calibre competitors from home and abroad taking part in field, track, bagpipe music and Highland dancing events.

Attended annually by members of the Royal family, the popular event in Aberdeenshire is held in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park every year.

Visitors will also get the chance to see the new Platinum Jubilee Arch in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, who is the longest serving Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

Designed by Keith Ross of Dovecot Architecture & Design Ltd, the Jubilee Arch has been designed to match the pavilion where the royals have watched the gathering from for decades.

Free live streaming for all

This year, due to the event’s huge global audience, organisers of the games are offering free live streaming of the day for those who cannot attend.

The streaming is being trialled this year as part of a plan to create a more immersive experience for remote audiences for future gatherings.

It is hoped it will provide an opportunity for engagement with friends and supporters from around the world to share their passion for culture and heritage.

The live stream will begin at 11.45am (GMT) on Saturday, September 3 and will end at 4pm. Access is free and further information will be available on the Braemar Gathering website and social media pages.