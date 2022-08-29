The Braemar Gathering is back and bringing the dance, music and royals to a global stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Braemar Gathering is back and bringing the dance, music and royals to a global stage

By Lottie Hood
August 29, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 3:57 pm
The Braemar Gathering is offering a free live stream for this year's event. Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Braemar Gathering is offering a free live stream for this year's event. Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

One of Scotland’s most iconic Highland Games is back and this year is allowing people from all over the world to join in online.

The Braemar Gathering, like many public events, has been unable to take place for several years due to Covid.

However, it is back from its three-year absence and this year, is opening up the event for live streaming online.

Taking place on Saturday, September 3, the Braemar Gathering is a day filled with high calibre competitors from home and abroad taking part in field, track, bagpipe music and Highland dancing events.

The roof structure of the Jubilee Arch was put in place on Friday. Supplied by Braemar Royal Highland Society

Attended annually by members of the Royal family, the popular event in Aberdeenshire is held in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park every year.

Visitors will also get the chance to see the new Platinum Jubilee Arch in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, who is the longest serving Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

Designed by Keith Ross of Dovecot Architecture & Design Ltd, the Jubilee Arch has been designed to match the pavilion where the royals have watched the gathering from for decades.

Free live streaming for all

This year, due to the event’s huge global audience, organisers of the games are offering free live streaming of the day for those who cannot attend.

The streaming is being trialled this year as part of a plan to create a more immersive experience for remote audiences for future gatherings.

The streaming will take place for around four hours on the day. Supplied by Braemar Royal Highland Society

It is hoped it will provide an opportunity for engagement with friends and supporters from around the world to share their passion for culture and heritage.

The live stream will begin at 11.45am (GMT) on Saturday, September 3 and will end at 4pm. Access is free and further information will be available on the Braemar Gathering website and social media pages.

