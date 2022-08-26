Jubilee Arch begins to take shape ahead of Braemar Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jubilee Arch begins to take shape ahead of Braemar Gathering

By Ellie Milne
August 26, 2022, 4:10 pm
The roof structure of the Jubilee Arch was put in place on Friday. Supplied by Braemar Royal Highland Society.
A new entrance to the site of the Braemar Gathering is beginning to take shape.

The Jubilee Arch, which now sits at the entrance, has been erected in recognition of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The reigning monarch and members of the Royal Family have attended the Braemar Gathering regularly since it was first held in its present form in 1832.

Today, the roof structure of the arch was put in place at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, ahead of the annual games on September 3.

The Queen is the patron of the Braemar Gathering, and is often seeing enjoying the spectacle with her family.

Welcoming crowds

Craig Nisbet, press secretary for the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, said: “The completed roof structure of the new Platinum Jubilee archway was carefully put in place this morning.

“The finished element was constructed by Gordon Mitchell Contractors, near Banchory, and was given a police outsider escort to the Braemar Gathering ground.

“It will be a great new feature for the thousands of spectators due in the park for the gathering on September 3.”

A crane lowered the roof structure onto the pillars which were put in place on Wednesday. Supplied by Braemar Royal Highland Society.

The Jubilee Arch has been designed by Keith Ross of Dovecot Architecture & Design Ltd to match the pavilion where the royals have watched the gathering from for decades.

Its features also complement the new Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Visitor Centre and reflect the colours of the other stands and buildings around the park.

The roof section was built off site and has now been place on top of the granite foundations and timber pillars by a crane. The materials used in its construction have been sourced locally.

Braemar Gathering 2018, at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.<br />Picture of the Queen and Princess Anne receiving flowers from (L-R) Esme Evans, 11, and Fern Jolly, 10. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lasting recognition

The Braemar Royal Highland Society submitted plans for the arch to Aberdeenshire Council back in March.

At the time, David Geddes, past president of the society, said: “As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty is also the longest serving Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, and since childhood, and over the past 70 years of her reign, she has been an avid supporter of the annual Braemar Gathering.

“The idea of a Jubilee Arch in the games park was considered to be the best and most lasting way of recognising this commitment.”

A series of images showing an artist’s impression of the Jubilee Arch were included in the bid submitted to the council.

The society has funded the new arch with further support from sponsorship and private donations.

