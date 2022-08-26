Jubilee Arch begins to take shape ahead of Braemar Gathering

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new entrance to the site of the Braemar Gathering is beginning to take shape.

The Jubilee Arch, which now sits at the entrance, has been erected in recognition of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The reigning monarch and members of the Royal Family have attended the Braemar Gathering regularly since it was first held in its present form in 1832.

Today, the roof structure of the arch was put in place at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, ahead of the annual games on September 3.

Welcoming crowds

Craig Nisbet, press secretary for the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, said: “The completed roof structure of the new Platinum Jubilee archway was carefully put in place this morning.

“The finished element was constructed by Gordon Mitchell Contractors, near Banchory, and was given a police outsider escort to the Braemar Gathering ground.

“It will be a great new feature for the thousands of spectators due in the park for the gathering on September 3.”

The Jubilee Arch has been designed by Keith Ross of Dovecot Architecture & Design Ltd to match the pavilion where the royals have watched the gathering from for decades.

Its features also complement the new Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Visitor Centre and reflect the colours of the other stands and buildings around the park.

The roof section was built off site and has now been place on top of the granite foundations and timber pillars by a crane. The materials used in its construction have been sourced locally.

Lasting recognition

The Braemar Royal Highland Society submitted plans for the arch to Aberdeenshire Council back in March.

At the time, David Geddes, past president of the society, said: “As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty is also the longest serving Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, and since childhood, and over the past 70 years of her reign, she has been an avid supporter of the annual Braemar Gathering.

“The idea of a Jubilee Arch in the games park was considered to be the best and most lasting way of recognising this commitment.”

A series of images showing an artist’s impression of the Jubilee Arch were included in the bid submitted to the council.

The society has funded the new arch with further support from sponsorship and private donations.