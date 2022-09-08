Balmoral estate was a perfect retreat for The Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Balmoral estate was a perfect retreat for The Queen

By Reporter
September 8, 2022, 8:30 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 9:19 pm
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012

The Queen always held a special place in her heart for Balmoral and often seemed happiest when she could escape the strict royal protocol and spend time with her family in Deeside.

As Maggie Alexander, who used to work at the estate, recalled: “People often think the Queen was high and mighty and you couldn’t go near her. But that was nonsense. She really got to know us all at Balmoral.

“Of course, you were expected to do your job properly. That would be the same anywhere. But the Queen got to know the staff who were there for a while, she was terrific at remembering names, and she always had time to say hello.”

Nor was she inclined to leave everybody else to do her bidding. On the contrary, the monarch helped out with household chores and was happy to get her hands dirty – or at least wet.

As one of her guests, former prime minister Tony Blair, said: “You might think I’m joking, but I’m not.

“After dinner, the Queen asks if you’re finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink and gets on with doing the dishes.”

Ever since she ascended to the throne, Deeside’s picturesque scenery and stunning wildlife has proved a captivating combination whenever the royals arrive towards the end of the summer.

As somebody enthused by nature, animals and an escape from the endless popping of flashbulbs whenever she was involved in official engagements, the Queen was in her element there.

Lord Lichfield, the former photographer for the family, once said: “While they are at Balmoral, the royals act as normal people – up to a point.

“Lunch is always outdoors [this was in 1972] and they are outside every day going on expeditions. They always enjoy themselves in what is a beautiful part of the country.”

Throughout her decades of residence at the estate, she was blessed with an abundance of happy news, but there was turbulence and tragedy as well.

Balmoral was the setting for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s honeymoon after their marriage. And there were many other occasions where the sun shone on the family.

However, it was also the place where Prince Harry and Prince William learned of their mother’s death in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997.

The Queen stayed at the retreat for several days afterwards, determined to ensure the young boys were allowed to grieve on their own terms.

They were given privacy by the north-east public who admired the monarch’s stoicism. But there was less understanding of the situation in some other places and most notably from the tabloid press.

Mrs Alexander added: “It was a very sad time and there was a sense of shock at what had happened. But the Queen thought she had to do her best to help the wee boys who had just lost their mum.

“I never heard anybody who had any knowledge of what was really going on saying she was wrong.”

Whether in sun and shade, or wind and rain, Balmoral provided tranquillity and a sense of permanence.

As Princess Eugenie revealed: “I think Granny is the most happy there. She really, really loves the Highlands.

“It offers walks, picnics, dogs – there are always dogs – and people are coming in and out all the time.

“It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them, where you have room to breathe and room to run.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from News

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
Braemar was close to Queen’s heart
The Queen
Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
Whole Royal Family rush to Balmoral to be at Queen's side while she's under…
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
Readers’ Ombudsman: Every story we publish is on an important topic - for someone
0
loganair fuel price
Loganair to reduce fuel surcharge on shorter flights
0
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
Snapshots of happiness: Inside the Aberdeen Ukrainian school bringing joy to war displaced children
1
soon-to-be pensioners look at laptop
Protect your future this Pension Awareness Day 2022
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin charges forward against GHA
Rugby: Defeat for Aberdeen Grammar but positives from trip to Kelso
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
Weekend court roll – a Pot Noodle vampire and a Cliff Richard stalker

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
The Queen arrives at Balmoral in 2012
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0