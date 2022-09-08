Balmoral estate was a perfect retreat for The Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen always held a special place in her heart for Balmoral and often seemed happiest when she could escape the strict royal protocol and spend time with her family in Deeside.

As Maggie Alexander, who used to work at the estate, recalled: “People often think the Queen was high and mighty and you couldn’t go near her. But that was nonsense. She really got to know us all at Balmoral.

“Of course, you were expected to do your job properly. That would be the same anywhere. But the Queen got to know the staff who were there for a while, she was terrific at remembering names, and she always had time to say hello.”

Nor was she inclined to leave everybody else to do her bidding. On the contrary, the monarch helped out with household chores and was happy to get her hands dirty – or at least wet.

As one of her guests, former prime minister Tony Blair, said: “You might think I’m joking, but I’m not.

“After dinner, the Queen asks if you’re finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink and gets on with doing the dishes.”

Ever since she ascended to the throne, Deeside’s picturesque scenery and stunning wildlife has proved a captivating combination whenever the royals arrive towards the end of the summer.

As somebody enthused by nature, animals and an escape from the endless popping of flashbulbs whenever she was involved in official engagements, the Queen was in her element there.

Lord Lichfield, the former photographer for the family, once said: “While they are at Balmoral, the royals act as normal people – up to a point.

“Lunch is always outdoors [this was in 1972] and they are outside every day going on expeditions. They always enjoy themselves in what is a beautiful part of the country.”

Throughout her decades of residence at the estate, she was blessed with an abundance of happy news, but there was turbulence and tragedy as well.

Balmoral was the setting for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s honeymoon after their marriage. And there were many other occasions where the sun shone on the family.

However, it was also the place where Prince Harry and Prince William learned of their mother’s death in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997.

The Queen stayed at the retreat for several days afterwards, determined to ensure the young boys were allowed to grieve on their own terms.

They were given privacy by the north-east public who admired the monarch’s stoicism. But there was less understanding of the situation in some other places and most notably from the tabloid press.

Mrs Alexander added: “It was a very sad time and there was a sense of shock at what had happened. But the Queen thought she had to do her best to help the wee boys who had just lost their mum.

“I never heard anybody who had any knowledge of what was really going on saying she was wrong.”

Whether in sun and shade, or wind and rain, Balmoral provided tranquillity and a sense of permanence.

As Princess Eugenie revealed: “I think Granny is the most happy there. She really, really loves the Highlands.

“It offers walks, picnics, dogs – there are always dogs – and people are coming in and out all the time.

“It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them, where you have room to breathe and room to run.”