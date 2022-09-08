Lord Lieutenant tells The King of Aberdeen’s ‘deepest sympathies’ after death of ‘nation’s grandmother The Queen’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New King Charles III has been told of Aberdeen’s “deepest sympathies” after the death of The Queen, as council politics is put on hold for a period of mourning.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron has suspended non-essential political business at the Town House until after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Lord Lieutenant: The Queen was the ‘nation’s grandmother’

The city’s Lord Provost also acts as lord lieutenant, the civic representative for the monarch.

And the chance to represent the Queen and Aberdeen was described as the “pinnacle” of Mr Cameron’s life.

“She’s been the nation’s grandmother,” he said.

“I know she was 96 but this is still quite a shock. I’m still getting my head around it.”

The lord provost has written to the new King the whole city’s “deepest sympathies”.

The Queen ‘a source of constant stability’

In a letter to all councillors, he wrote: “Her Majesty’s reign was a source of constant stability in a world of rapid change and the impact of her passing will be deeply felt across our city.

“Aberdeen has been very fortunate to have had such a close bond with The Queen and we fondly remember Her Majesty’s visits to the city and the warm generous spirit which was always so forthcoming to those lucky enough to meet her.”

He has since cancelled all civic engagements and suspended non-essential council meetings until after The Queen’s funeral.

Mr Cameron told The P&J: “I have experiences with the Royal family going back maybe 50 years.

“I got to meet the Duke of Edinburgh when I received my Duke of Edinburgh award and subsequently had occasion to met the Princess Royal while working with the NHS.

“I have always admired the Prince of Wales, now King, and Queen Elizabeth II.

“This dual role of lord provost and lord lieutenant is something others would give their eye teeth for.”