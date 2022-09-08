Lord Lieutenant tells The King of Aberdeen’s ‘deepest sympathies’ after death of ‘nation’s grandmother The Queen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lord Lieutenant tells The King of Aberdeen’s ‘deepest sympathies’ after death of ‘nation’s grandmother The Queen’

By Alastair Gossip
September 8, 2022, 8:34 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 9:07 am
Queen Elizabeth II opening Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre in 1990. Picture by Aberdeen Journals.
Queen Elizabeth II opening Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre in 1990. Picture by Aberdeen Journals.

New King Charles III has been told of Aberdeen’s “deepest sympathies” after the death of The Queen, as council politics is put on hold for a period of mourning.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron has suspended non-essential political business at the Town House until after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Lord Lieutenant: The Queen was the ‘nation’s grandmother’

The city’s Lord Provost also acts as lord lieutenant, the civic representative for the monarch.

And the chance to represent the Queen and Aberdeen was described as the “pinnacle” of Mr Cameron’s life.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron lights a beacon in honour of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Lord Lieutenant David Cameron lights a beacon in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

“She’s been the nation’s grandmother,” he said.

“I know she was 96 but this is still quite a shock. I’m still getting my head around it.”

The lord provost has written to the new King the whole city’s “deepest sympathies”.

The Queen ‘a source of constant stability’

In a letter to all councillors, he wrote: “Her Majesty’s reign was a source of constant stability in a world of rapid change and the impact of her passing will be deeply felt across our city.

“Aberdeen has been very fortunate to have had such a close bond with The Queen and we fondly remember Her Majesty’s visits to the city and the warm generous spirit which was always so forthcoming to those lucky enough to meet her.”

The Queen visited Aberdeen to declare the Granite City a safe destination once more after the 1960s typhoid outbreak. Picture by Aberdeen Journals.
The Queen visited Aberdeen to declare the Granite City a safe destination once more after the 1960s typhoid outbreak. Picture by Aberdeen Journals.

He has since cancelled all civic engagements and suspended non-essential council meetings until after The Queen’s funeral.

Mr Cameron told The P&J: “I have experiences with the Royal family going back maybe 50 years.

“I got to meet the Duke of Edinburgh when I received my Duke of Edinburgh award and subsequently had occasion to met the Princess Royal while working with the NHS.

“I have always admired the Prince of Wales, now King, and Queen Elizabeth II.

“This dual role of lord provost and lord lieutenant is something others would give their eye teeth for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0
Floral tributes left at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson.
IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across…
0
Patrick Gaughan.
Abusive boyfriend forced partner at knifepoint to pay his drug debt to Glasgow gang…
Her Majesty The Queen visits Ballater to meet members of the local community who's homes and livelihoods were affected by flooding during Storm Frank in 2016.
Everyone has a personal link: Why Royal Deeside was so fond of their Queen
0
Her Majesty The Queen visits Ballater to meet members of the local community who's homes and livelihoods were affected by flooding during Storm Frank in 2016. Pictured meeting Police and Fire Brigade.
Queen stepped in to help after Storm Frank hit Ballater
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen
0

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Post Thumbnail
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0