Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen’s funeral

A number of stores and businesses have confirmed they will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Royal Mail has said it will be pausing deliveries for the day, and supermarkets are likely to be closed.

King Charles III approved the day of his mother’s funeral as a bank holiday during his proclamation ceremony on Saturday.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The bank holiday will mark the last day of the period of national mourning and allow people to “pay their respects”.

The government has described the day as a “unique national moment”, and even though there is no requirement for time off work, employers are encouraged to respect employees’ wishes.

Schools and nurseries

It was previously announced that all schools and nurseries will be closed for the bank holiday.

There are currently no plans to make the date an annual holiday.

Will supermarkets be open?

Most major supermarkets across the UK are expected to be closed on Monday.

All Sainsbury’s and Argos stores, including its online grocery service and Argos Fast Track delivery, will not open.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Aldi has also confirmed that all its stores will be closed for the day as “a mark of respect”.

What about other shops?

All 191 Primark stores across the UK will be shut on September 19 and will reopen the following morning.

A spokeswoman confirmed stores, alongside depots and head offices, will close so colleagues will have the opportunity to watch the funeral.

It is understood that Homebase and WHSmith stores will also be closed for the day.

B&Q stores will all be closed as well and its click and collect and home delivery service will be suspended.

A B&Q spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday, September 19.

“Our click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.”

All John Lewis and Waitrose stores will also keep their doors shut.

Will post be delivered?

Royal Mail has confirmed it will suspend its services on the day of the funeral.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail chief executive, said: “We are proud that over the coming days Royal Mail will play an important role delivering messages of condolence from all around the world to the royal family.

“We want to make our customers aware that services will be suspended on the day of the funeral as people come together to honour Her Majesty, after 70 years of exemplary service to the nation and the Commonwealth.”

Transport

A spokesman for Scotrail said it was too early to say if services will be impacted but they’ll keep customers updated via social media.