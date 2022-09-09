Schools may close on day of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Schools may close on day of Queen’s funeral

By Denny Andonova
September 9, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 12:56 pm
Balmoral Castle the day after the Queen died. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Balmoral Castle the day after the Queen died. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Schools may close on the day of the Queen’s funeral to allow millions across the UK to pay tribute to her in full.

There are currently no immediate plans to close schools across the north and north-east following the death of Her Majesty.

Local authorities said all learning facilities will remain open as usual until the official royal schedule for the mourning period is announced.

As of now, the exact date of the Queen’s state funeral has not been confirmed – although it is expected it will take place in 10 or 12 days, possibly around Monday, September 19.

queen school
A school visit from her majesty the Queen to Sue Ryder, Dee View Court, Kincorth, Aberdeen, in 2017. Photo by Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Palace officials are also still to announce whether the day of the proceedings will be classed as a public holiday, which is expected to dictate the decision to close schools or not.

A complex operation – codenamed London Bridge – is now under way in the aftermath of the long-standing monarch’s death at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace said a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

National mourning for the Queen

Many public buildings such as galleries and museums will be closed during the period of national mourning, which is expected to be around 12 days.

However, north and north-east councils – including in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles – have said there are no plans to close schools as of yet.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have released extensive lists of locations where people can lay flowers and sign books of condolences in memory of Her Majesty. 

Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray paying tribute to the Queen in Elgin Deon Oelofse, minister at St Giles Church. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Crowds of loyal, loving subjects of the Queen have been gathering at Balmoral, the monarch’s Scottish residence, since Thursday evening.

Colourful bouquets, personalised messages and gifts – including flower baskets in the shape of a Corgi, the Queen’s beloved dogs – have brightened the gates of the estate.

Gun salutes will be fired around the UK and overseas, as well as in Edinburgh Castle, on Friday to mark the death of the Queen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Schools

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ness Castle Primary School is still under construction, working towards an October opening date. Picture shows; Ness Castle Primary School. Inverness. Supplied by Garrett Stell Date; 16/08/2022
'Worst-case scenario' could be getting worse for new primary school
0
To go with story by Garrett Stell. International School Aberdeen is welcoming guests for Open Doors Day this weekend, Spt 10. Picture shows; International School Aberdeen. International School Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Top north-east school opens its doors this weekend
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
1
Concept image of New Nairn Academy
Plans for new Nairn Academy presented to public as rainwater drips into bucket in…
0
Teachers are to be balloted on strike action. Photo: PA
Teachers in Scotland to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Aberdeenshire Council
School closures on hold as unions consider new offer
0
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parents call for clarity as school closures loom
0
Bridge of Don academy photos
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Bridge…
0

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…