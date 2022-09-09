Schools may close on day of Queen’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools may close on the day of the Queen’s funeral to allow millions across the UK to pay tribute to her in full.

There are currently no immediate plans to close schools across the north and north-east following the death of Her Majesty.

Local authorities said all learning facilities will remain open as usual until the official royal schedule for the mourning period is announced.

As of now, the exact date of the Queen’s state funeral has not been confirmed – although it is expected it will take place in 10 or 12 days, possibly around Monday, September 19.

Palace officials are also still to announce whether the day of the proceedings will be classed as a public holiday, which is expected to dictate the decision to close schools or not.

A complex operation – codenamed London Bridge – is now under way in the aftermath of the long-standing monarch’s death at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace said a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

National mourning for the Queen

Many public buildings such as galleries and museums will be closed during the period of national mourning, which is expected to be around 12 days.

However, north and north-east councils – including in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles – have said there are no plans to close schools as of yet.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have released extensive lists of locations where people can lay flowers and sign books of condolences in memory of Her Majesty.

Crowds of loyal, loving subjects of the Queen have been gathering at Balmoral, the monarch’s Scottish residence, since Thursday evening.

Colourful bouquets, personalised messages and gifts – including flower baskets in the shape of a Corgi, the Queen’s beloved dogs – have brightened the gates of the estate.

Gun salutes will be fired around the UK and overseas, as well as in Edinburgh Castle, on Friday to mark the death of the Queen.