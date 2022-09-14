Moray Council special meeting: ‘More than a monarch – Queen Elizabeth defined an era’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen Elizabeth was more than a monarch – she defined an era.

That was one of the many tributes paid to the late monarch at a special meeting of Moray Council.

Councillors gathered in the chambers promptly and quietly. The room was filled with fragrances from a floral tribute of white roses, spider chrysanthemum and white September flower.

Before tributes were given members stood for a two-minute silence, some bowing their heads.

Leader of the council and the Conservative group Kathleen Robertson was visibly moved by proceedings.

Paying tribute to the Queen, she said: “Her life has been an example to all of us in this chamber who have committed to public service by serving the people of Moray with duty, integrity, selflessness, objectivity, accountability and stewardship.

“Openness, honesty, leadership and respect.

“She has been a steadfast influence in all our lives and has guided us through many challenging times.

“She has supported and led our nation through conflicts and crisis, natural disasters and a pandemic.

‘A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’

“The loss of course we experience as our queen, but we shouldn’t forget that she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to our royal family.”

SNP group leader Graham Leadbitter felt the loss of such an “enduring” head of state had struck a chord with people across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

He said: “Through a life of public service, Queen Elizabeth touched the lives of people in Moray and in every other region and countries around the world in different ways, but all of them memorable.

“That affection that has developed over her seven decades as head of

state, the sorrow of her loss and the celebration of her life has and continues to be demonstrated by people in many different ways.”

Labour group leader John Divers, who served in the Royal Navy, recalled an incident when he and his crewmates were being inspected by Queen Elizabeth.

He said: “My number one dress uniform was never so pristine, my shoes were never so polished, my blue collar never quite so pressed.

“As her late majesty looked me up and down, a sense of terror felt by a young seaman melted away at sight of that infectious smile we now hear so much about.

“It’s easy to see why she was so beloved by our armed services.”

Councillor for Buckie Neil McLennan referred to the late monarch as “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Great”.

He added “she led with one word – class”.

‘A personal and immediate affection’

James Allan, councillor for Heldon and Laich, is involved with the Boys’ Brigade in Lossiemouth. He praised the Queen for her long-standing patronage of the organisation.

Civic leader of the council John Cowe thanked members for their words of condolence. He pledged to pass them to King Charles and the rest of her family.

He said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than just a monarch, she defined an era.

“In a world of constant change she was a figure of constant presence, and a source of comfort and pride to generations for generations.

“She was a monarch you could feel a personal and immediate affection.

“With the support of her beloved Duke of Edinburgh, she led with dignity, grace and an unwavering commitment to duty.

“Queen Elizabeth was a stateswoman of unparalleled dignity in an ever changing world.

“The sorrow we feel now reminded us of her words ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’.”