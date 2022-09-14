Moray Council special meeting: ‘More than a monarch – Queen Elizabeth defined an era’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council special meeting: ‘More than a monarch – Queen Elizabeth defined an era’

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 14, 2022, 11:52 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 12:52 pm
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA

Queen Elizabeth was more than a monarch – she defined an era.

That was one of the many tributes paid to the late monarch at a special meeting of Moray Council.

Councillors gathered in the chambers promptly and quietly. The room was filled with fragrances from a floral tribute of white roses, spider chrysanthemum and white September flower.

Before tributes were given members stood for a two-minute silence, some bowing their heads.

Leader of the council and the Conservative group Kathleen Robertson was visibly moved by proceedings.

Paying tribute to the Queen, she said: “Her life has been an example to all of us in this chamber who have committed to public service by serving the people of Moray with duty, integrity, selflessness, objectivity, accountability and stewardship.

Moray Council Leader Kathleen Robertson. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“Openness, honesty, leadership and respect.

“She has been a steadfast influence in all our lives and has guided us through many challenging times.

“She has supported and led our nation through conflicts and crisis, natural disasters and a pandemic.

‘A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’

“The loss of course we experience as our queen, but we shouldn’t forget that she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to our royal family.”

SNP group leader Graham Leadbitter felt the loss of such an “enduring” head of state had struck a chord with people across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

He said: “Through a life of public service, Queen Elizabeth touched the lives of people in Moray and in every other region and countries around the world in different ways, but all of them memorable.

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter. Picture by Jason Hedges

“That affection that has developed over her seven decades as head of
state, the sorrow of her loss and the celebration of her life has and continues to be demonstrated by people in many different ways.”

Labour group leader John Divers, who served in the Royal Navy, recalled an incident when he and his crewmates were being inspected by Queen Elizabeth.

He said: “My number one dress uniform was never so pristine, my shoes were never so polished, my blue collar never quite so pressed.

“As her late majesty looked me up and down, a sense of terror felt by a young seaman melted away at sight of that infectious smile we now hear so much about.

“It’s easy to see why she was so beloved by our armed services.”

Labour group leader John Divers.

Councillor for Buckie Neil McLennan referred to the late monarch as “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Great”.

He added “she led with one word – class”.

‘A personal and immediate affection’

James Allan, councillor for Heldon and Laich, is involved with the Boys’ Brigade in Lossiemouth. He praised the Queen for her long-standing patronage of the organisation.

Civic leader of the council John Cowe thanked members for their words of condolence. He pledged to pass them to King Charles and the rest of her family.

He said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than just a monarch, she defined an era.

“In a world of constant change she was a figure of constant presence, and a source of comfort and pride to generations for generations.

“She was a monarch you could feel a personal and immediate affection.

Moray Council civic leader John Cowe.

“With the support of her beloved Duke of Edinburgh, she led with dignity, grace and an unwavering commitment to duty.

“Queen Elizabeth was a stateswoman of unparalleled dignity in an ever changing world.

“The sorrow we feel now reminded us of her words ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’.”

