Justice Mill Wetherspoons plans for rooftop garden APPROVED despite hotel’s fears over sleepless guests By Ben Hendry September 14, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 4:02 pm 0 The Justice Mill Wetherspoons will open the new rooftop terrace despite noise fears. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road Plans for giant 820ft-tall wind farm in Aberdeenshire spark controversy 0 Fans' sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale 0 NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's… 0 What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School 0 The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of… 0 Shuggie Bain, queer horror and diversity: Aberdeen's WayWORD festival is back 0 Ballater Highland dancing school teacher pays tribute to 'wonderful' Queen 0 The Instagram-fuelled rise of bake shops is bucking trends - but are those giant… 0 More from Press and Journal The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights 0 Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins… Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road