‘A much loved son’: Appeal to trace missing Stonehaven man last seen four weeks ago

Police searching for a missing Stonehaven man are asking people to check their CCTV or doorbell footage for clues.

Kevin Campbell, 29, was last seen in Paton’s Lane, Montrose, around 6.40pm on Saturday, October 1. He was visiting friends in the town.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins, and of medium build, with short brown hair and a beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw, local area commander, said: “Additional officers, including specialist search officers, will be in and around the Montrose area today and in the following days carrying our further searches for Mr Campbell.

“It’s been nearly a month since he was last seen or heard from, and as time goes by, our concern for his welfare increases.”

‘His family want him home safely’

“We know that Kevin came through to Montrose to visit friends but they have not had any contact from him since the beginning of the month.

“He’s close to his family and usually in touch daily, but this has not happened since last seen.

“We have been checking CCTV, making inquiries with various agencies and local bus and taxi companies, but so far no one has any information that will help us find him.

“If you live around this area of Montrose and have any doorbell or CCTV footage covering the road, then please get in touch with police. We can make arrangements to view any footage you may have.

“At the end of the day, Kevin is a much-loved son, and his family just want him home safely. If you can help with any information, then please get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 1979 of Wednesday, October 5.

“We’d also appeal to Kevin himself to return home or get in touch with family.

“Everyone wants to make sure he is safe and well.”