Lewis beach reopens to the public as second piece of ordnance is found on South Uist

A Lewis beach has been confirmed safe after a suspected piece of ordnance was discovered.

Part of Ramadail beach was sealed off at the weekend after a piece of suspected ordnance was found at about 10.50am on Saturday.

Stornoway Coastguard was dispatched to the Isle of Lewis beach to investigate the discovery.

A cordon was placed around the area from a “safety first perspective” as members of the Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team made their way to the scene.

The team arrived at Ramadail beach at around 8am.

Within just moments of inspecting the item, experts confirmed the item was not dangerous and was “nothing to be concerned about.”

Suspected ordnance found on South Uist

Investigations are also under way on South Uist following the discovery of a second piece of suspected ordnance.

The discovery was made by a member of the public at Frobost at around 1am on Sunday.

Members of Benbecula coastguard rescue team cordoned off the area.

Rescuers are expected to return to the area to confirm the ordnance remains in place ahead of the arrival of the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

More as we get it.