‘Pathetic, shambles, terrible’ – Aberdeen fans frustrated following 4-0 loss at Celtic

The goodwill towards Aberdeen lasted all of three weeks as Dons fans vented their fury following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow.

The Dons were lambasted by fans online after shipping two goals in the opening 13 minutes and a further two goals in the final 14 minutes of a one-sided encounter at Celtic Park.

The optimism from displays against Motherwell and St Mirren was replaced by anger. and everyone was in the firing line from chairman Dave Cormack to the players.

Enrico Tortolano wrote on Facebook: “Our club is a mess. No point saying ‘well it was Celtic’. Absolutely no passion or fight and not one shot at goal. Pathetic.

“We have three central defenders all on loan and the one central defender we did buy, we have (rightly) put out on loan. What a shambles. Awful recruitment policy.

“As I’ve said, Cormack needs to up his game massively – and quickly.”

Rory Ford added: “Parking the bus just delays the inevitable mate. Invites them on us and sooner or later they will find a breakthrough if we try to defend for 90 minutes.

“Plus our fans don’t want that. Belittled the team for that very game plan in those games after the World Cup. Can’t win either way.”

Debate over poor defensive record rages on

The four goals conceded in Glasgow took the Dons past the 50-goal barrier in the league with the tally now standing at 51, 37 of which have been shipped away from home.

David Buchan tried to offer some perspective when he wrote: “Lot of negativity on here about today’s result. For some perspective, Celtic have played 26 games so far and in 16 of those they have scored at least four goals including four past Rangers, Hearts and five past Hibs and nine past Dundee Utd.

“Then consider how bad our away record is, we’re without a manager, it’s not too bad a result.”

However, his comments were quickly rebuffed. Hannah Frith replied: “David, it’s a terrible result, we had zero shots on target, possession was shocking, and it could have been much more than four if it wasn’t for a few decent saves by Gorter.

“All those teams you mention that have been beaten by at least four goals by Celtic, also scored four (or more) past us. We shouldn’t be normalising getting beat 4-0 by any team, regardless.”

The atmosphere among the fans wasn’t much better on Twitter.

Garbage. Absolute garbage. Back to the gutless displays. Times up for most of these guys. — RB1903 (@rssbail) February 18, 2023

Its pretty much exactly what I expected tbh… — Sug71⭐️⭐️ (@Gussyboy71) February 18, 2023

Truly embarrassing!!

How can you get absolutely slapped about by a rival team and no one at least gets a booking? Just shows there’s no fight, no pride in this team. Get the lot of them in the bin — Barry (@bazzmun) February 18, 2023

Sympathy for interim boss Robson

While the display was criticised heavily on social media there was an element of sympathy for under-18 coach Barry Robson who has been placed in charge on an interim basis.

Angus Brechin wrote on Facebook: “I’ve no issues with Barry, a good lad holding the fort, but ‘tactically good’ teams are not 1-0 down in two minutes and 2-0 down within 15. The game was over before it even got started.”

Paul Archibald, having listened to Robson’s post-match comments, added: “Very honest assessment of the game. Key comment for me was ‘remember where we’re at.’

“Barry has a vision for where he wants the team but is very realistic in knowing we’re not there yet and the fact we were playing superior opposition.

“Fans might not like that but what he stated is undisputable facts. He’s right in that it will take time but he won’t get that time because fans are unrealistic and expect positive results over night.

“Barry is a very positive coach and I think he could go on to achieve great things and I hope his prospects don’t get ruined at Aberdeen with all the negativity.”

Nae lost faith in Robson and Agnew, I mean Guardiola or Klopp would struggle to get anything out of a lot of these players. DOF and recruitment team need to be seriously looked at… — Reggie Perrin (@alfalpha1312) February 18, 2023