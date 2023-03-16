Skye fishermen fear new marine protection plans will destroy coastal communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Skye fishermen fear new marine protection plans will destroy coastal communities

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 7:09 am
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson

The Scottish Government is consulting on proposals to ban commercial and recreational fishing in 10% of Scotland’s seas.

The highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) are designed to offer enhanced protection for fragile ecosystems.

Through the Bute House Agreement, Scottish ministers have committed to applying HPMAs to 10% of Scottish seas by 2026.

The government has launched a public consultation on the plans, which is open until April 17.

But the fishing industry in Skye say they were blindsided by the marine protection plans. They fear HPMAs could destroy local businesses and communities.

Highland fisherman must not ‘suffer’ from new legislation on HPMAs

Local councillor John Finlayson has taken up the cause. He wants Highland Council to provide a “robust response” to the consultation.

“A number of Skye fishermen have contacted me, concerned about the setting up of HPMAs in Scottish waters,” said Mr Finlayson. “This is clearly of concern to individual fishermen and fishing communities along the west coast.”

Skye fishermen have asked Highland Council to step in over fears about highly protected marine areas.

Mr Finlayson expressed disappointment that the Scottish Government did not advertise the consultation more fully when it launched in December. He says neither he nor the local fishermen were aware of the proposals.

If agreed, the HPMAs would ban all fishing activities, including leisure, and ‘manage levels’ of swimming, snorkelling and windsurfing.

Mr Finlayson urged anyone with an interest in marine activity to make their views known, and said the council’s own response would be robust.

He added: “While we need to consider all our environmental responsibilities we must also ensure that fishermen, fishing communities and other marine operators who have invested heavily in their livelihoods, do not suffer from legislation that does not take account of the history, culture and importance of all maritime jobs, in our important coastal communities.”

Council urges people to share their views on highly protected marine areas

Councillor Ken Gowans, who chairs the council’s economy committee, offered reassurance that the proposals are at an early stage. However, he admitted that HPMAs could apply to inshore areas around the Highland coastline.

He said: “This may have implications for local businesses and communities, especially those who rely on making a living from fishing, aquaculture, and marine tourism activities. Now is the time to raise concerns and make your views known.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

A JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle is to be sold at auction in Cambridge (Cheffins/ PA)
Turner painting of Chepstow Castle to be sold at auction
Premature babies do not get used to repeated pain, a study suggests (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Premature babies do not get used to repeated pain, study suggests
Commuters are being warned that trains will stop running much earlier than normal on Thursday due to strikes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Commuters warned of early shutdown to rail services due to strikes
Yevgeny Roizman, former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city, stands prior to a court session in a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Roizman has been detained on charges that could land him behind bars as part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle dissent. Yevgeny Roizman is a sharp critic of the Kremlin and one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. (AP Photo/Vladimir Podoksyonov)
Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial
A demonstrator throws a rock during clashes with riot police after the opposition leader’s Ousmane Sonko left the tribunal in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Police in Senegal smashed out the windows of the Sonko’s car and forced him from the vehicle after he appeared in court. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital
French President Emmanuel Macron (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Dark clouds drift over the city as a man runs over a bridge near the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s central bank backs big rate hike despite bank chaos
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead when a gunman entered her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: No CCTV recovered from suspect’s home, court told
Tony Blair said the political instability at Stormont is a problem for the future of the union (Liam McBurney/PA)
Political stability needed to protect union, says Tony Blair

Most Read

1
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
Councillor John Finlayson (right) with Kyleakin fisherman Angus Graham. Skye fishermen are concerned over plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scottish waters. Image: John Finlayson
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like

Editor's Picks

Most Commented