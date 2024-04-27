Cex Aberdeen wins second hand goods fight as theft fears dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cex Aberdeen wins second hand goods fight as theft fears dismissed

Bosses of the Union Street shop argue the stockpiling poses a risk to their staff.

By Alastair Gossip
Cex Aberdeen will no longer be subject to the 48-hour cool-off period on second hand goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
“If you sold us a copy of Hot Fuzz, I guarantee it will be with us for… a while.

“At my last count, we had 13,000 copies so turnover time for something like that could be… God only knows.”

It’s a nationwide count. But it’s as Connor Hill builds images of shoogly Pegg movie-mountains that the scale of Cex Aberdeen’s problem becomes clear.

Staff at the Union Street second hand shop were this week freed from “trip hazard” stacks of DVDs and video games.

Company representative Mr Hill convinced rulemakers to drop a decades-old legal requirement to pile them – and big ticket tech items like phones and laptops – up for at least 48 hours after they’re bought in “on the off-chance” something was stolen.

“Irate” customers, who could still see the products online, are said to scream at staff as they’re told they can’t leave with their prized finds due to the cooling off period.

“And it prevents us from selling items, especially when they have just come out and are most valuable,” Mr Hill adds.

Second hand argument from Aberdeen Cex

Introduced in 1982, the troublesome law was brought in to allow police time to check stock for stolen goods.

But it has been applied differently by councils across Scotland, putting “strain” on international and online retailer Cex.

Councillors this week considered the Aberdeen second hand shop’s second shot at ridding themselves of the trading restriction.

Last May, police objections led licensing chiefs to refuse Mr Hill’s pleas for change.

But since, Cex has convinced officers that their safeguards “provide a higher level of security” than the 40-year-old legislation.

How much stock does Cex Aberdeen move?

Cex Aberdeen can buy in as many as 4,000 items every day, with DVDs and video games “padding out numbers pretty aggressively”.

Until now, all items purchased in the shop have been subject to the 48-hour cool-off period.

Cex has around 13,000 copies of buddy cop comedy Hot Fuzz. Image: Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock
“[It could be sold or move] within a couple of weeks. It could be months,” Mr Hill said.

“I would say it’s the DVDs and games, not the high ticket items, that can be most problematic.

“If somebody trades in 200-300 penny DVDs from their collection, we need to keep them for 48 hours, somewhere safe so they are not blocking pathways. Even though their value is a couple of pounds overall.

“For something like a brand new device, let’s say an iPhone on release, we could turn that over in a couple of days.”

While Cex Aberdeen accepts that the thousands of duplicate DVDS are unlikely to shift within the 48 hours, the change will end the bother of separating them all out.

How often do police track down stolen goods to the Aberdeen Cex shop?

For all that effort, Mr Hill said only eight of more than 300,000 second hand items bought by the Aberdeen Cex shop in the last five years had been seized by police.

Of those eight, only one was tracked down with the legally required 48 hours.

And, on that occasion Cex Aberdeen staff contacted officers due to their own suspicions.

Cex Aberdeen will no longer have to pile up stock for two days as a measure to slow down the sale of potentially stolen good. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
They check items against national police databases “on multiple occasions”.

“As such, the police get this information in real time,” Mr Hill said.

“The point of the 48 hours was obviously created at the time to give police time to come to stores and check if anything has been stolen.

“However, now they can do this from their own desk.”

If police do flag any issues, and depending on their concern, stock is taken aside or stored in the safe.

Sometimes officers rush to the shop “within the hour,” Mr Hill said. Other times they can take “a week or two”.

Mulleted PC Gary Forbes told the licensing committee meeting that Cex Aberdeen would have access to the force’s stolen goods database.

The company can check it using product serial numbers.

Self-made headache? Why has Cex been listing items for online that it can’t sell?

The 48-hour period has posed troubles for staff faced with frustrated customers, who have turned up to collect goods listed online before they can legally be sold.

“It’s something we have looked into with our website team. But I am told it is incredibly difficult,” Cex rep Mr Hill said.

“There is no real way for our international company’s system to indicate to customers that ‘this must be held’ – especially given the legislation is between 48 and 96 hours depending on the day and time it is bought in.”

Taking items off stock during the cool-off period is another no.

A trial of that strategy lasted “not very long”.

Internal investigations began due to the apparent stock losses and impact of price changes on the books.

“We have tried a few different ways to avoid this problem. However they all come with their own set of issues,” Mr Hill conceded.

‘If it’s good enough for the chief constable…’

Last May, police worried relaxing the rules for Cex Aberdeen would set a precedent for other second hand shops.

Councillor Gordon Graham: "If it's good enough for the police..." Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The majority of councillors were convinced by the absence of police concern at the second time of asking.

But SNP councillor Neil Copland urged the committee to “stick with what we’ve got”.

“Quite frankly I wouldn’t be inclined to start chopping and changing licences: ‘you can have an exemption’, ‘you canna’.

“I think we need uniformity across the city,” he said.

He lost the vote 7-2 as Labour’s Gordon Graham summed it all up: “If it’s good enough for the chief constable, it’s good enough for me.”

Conversation