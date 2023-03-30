From planting a garden to being a citizen scientist: 10 ways to make space for nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From planting a garden to being a citizen scientist: 10 ways to make space for nature

10 little things to do this spring to help Mother Nature in big ways

In partnership with NatureScot
Bluetit bird perched on a bird house
Photo credit: Lorne Gill

Spring is a season of growth so what better time to blossom into our roles as stewards of the environment? Here are simple ways you can make space for nature in your life.

The days are longer and the sun is shining more brightly. The trees are coming alive and the birds’ songs seem more cheerful. Can you feel it? The world is starting to wake up after the cold winter months. Spring has sprung!

This energising season is a great time to start cultivating an appreciation for the natural world, even in little ways, especially as we tackle big issues like fighting climate change and helping reverse the loss of nearly 25% of Scotland’s wildlife.

How can you make space for nature in your daily life? Follow these easy steps.

10 ways to personally make space for nature every day:

1. Keep it natural

Butterfly pollinates plant with purple flowers if you make space for nature in your garden
Let your garden grow wild to invite pollinating insects like butterflies. Photo credit: Lorne Gill

Mow your lawn less frequently and allow parts of your garden to grow wild. This will help weeds like dandelions to grow and serve as superfood for pollinating insects like butterflies and bees.

Avoid using artificial grass to prevent possible flooding.

If you live in a flat in a city without room for a garden, bring in potted plants and use window boxes to give life to your urban space.

2. Plant for pollinators

Bee lands on yellow flowers if you make space for nature in your garden
Grow flowering plants that produce nectar and pollen to attract pollinators in your garden. Photo credit: Lorne Gill

Pollinators enable many flowering plants to reproduce. In agriculture, their role is vital in growing fruits like tomatoes, raspberries, strawberries and apples.

They need flowers that produce nectar and pollen so aim to have pollinator-friendly plants in your garden. Try planting bluebells, crocuses, and cowslips.

3. Go peat-free

Peat is a type of turf that’s mostly made of decomposed organic matter. It’s been popular among gardeners for filling soil beds to retain moisture.

But research has shown that peat decomposes into carbon. When it’s dug up, carbon is released, emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

So for your garden, use peat-free products or alternatives like bark, wood fibre or green waste compost instead.

4. Provide water for wildlife

Frog leaping out of a pond with tiny green leaves if you make space for nature in your garden
Having a pond provides an area for amphibians and other species to rest, drink or bathe. Photo credit: Lorne Gill

Set up a pond in your garden to provide an area for dragonflies, birds and other species to rest, drink or bathe. If a pond is not possible, fill up a deep saucer and leave it on a windowsill, or provide an old washing up bowl with water.

5. Feed the locals

Two little birds eat from feeders hanging from a tree if you make space for nature in your garden
Make sure to regularly top up your bird feeders. Photo credit: Lorne Gill

Set up bird houses and feeders to attract birds in your outdoor space. Try putting out seed mixes, bruised or overly soft fruit and mild grated cheese.

6. Help our feathered friends

Leave twigs and moss lying around to help birds build their nests. If the birds build their homes in bushes, don’t disturb them or prune the bushes.

7. Value the health benefits

There is nothing quite as invigorating as immersing oneself in nature, whether that’s going wild swimming, climbing a mountain, or simply taking a walk outside. Just listening to birds chirping at the crack of dawn can instantly make us feel more mindful and centred. The benefits of spending time outdoors cannot be denied; we’re able to unwind, de-stress and improve our overall health and well-being.

8. Keep learning outdoors

Young or old, we all pick up lessons outdoors. Download apps to identify different plant and bird species or try a nature hunt. The more we know, the more we appreciate our surroundings and deepen our understanding of the need to preserve the environment.

9. Be part of something

One useful and fun way to expand scientific knowledge and help the environment is to take part in Citizen Science. There are different surveys in Scotland spanning a range of areas, habitats and species; they may involve recording wildlife sightings, rainfall patterns or river flood levels. All the information gathered is essential in making decisions about how to protect the environment.

10. Give some time

Volunteer to help support conservation projects. For sure, there are plenty of opportunities to help manage the green spaces near you. Start by searching for ‘friends of’ groups of your local park. If there isn’t one, why don’t you set it up?

For more tips on how to make space for nature, check out NatureScot’s website.

