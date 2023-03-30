Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east

From a fresh version of The Wizard Of Oz to a supernatural thriller that has taken the West End by storm, a slew of magical and haunting new shows are heading for Aberdeen.

In the mix for the new season at His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall are award-winning musicals, stunning dramas, fantastic dance shows and the cream of British comedy, announced in the new brochure just released by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative arts for APA, said: “We couldn’t be happier to be presenting a range of fabulous productions for our audiences in the coming year.

“With classic shows like the Wizard Of Oz and the King And I, to brand new hits like The Drifters Girl and 2:22 A Ghost Story, we welcome the best of the West End to the north-east.”

New musicals will hit the high notes at His Majesty’s Theatre

The new shows being staged from autumn this year then into 2024, feature a raft of musicals very much hitting the high notes.

A sensational new production of the Wizard Of Oz will arrive direct from the London Palladium, from July 9 to July 13 next year at HMT. This version of the timeless story of Dorothy’s adventures in Oz features classic songs from the Judy Garland film, plus new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Also coming to His Majesty’s from a sold-out run in the West End is Pretty Woman: The Musical. The iconic 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere has been adapted for the stage, complete with a blazing rock score to drive the love story along. It will arrive from January 15 to 20.

Another new musical, The Drifters Girl, will arrive from April 2 to 6 next year, making its Scottish premiere at HMT. Featuring timeless hits, such as Saturday Night At the Movies, Save The Last Dance For Me and Stand By Me, the show was nominated for Best New Musical at the 2022 Olivier Awards.

And a lavish new production of The King And I, featuring a world-class company of more than 40 West End and Broadway performers, will dance its way to the theatre from October 24 to 28. It is arriving from the London Palladium, where Call The Midwife star Helen George has been wowing audiences. The touring cast has not yet been announced.

Chilling haunted house drama set to scare up audiences at HMT

Meanwhile, the uplifting Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will settle in for a week-long run from May 21 to 25 next year.

Theatre fans will be delighted to know that 2:22 A Ghost Story will be chilling HMT audiences from February 27 to March 2 next year. This critically-acclaimed haunted house thriller has had record-breaking seasons at four West End theatres and is renowned for big-name casting such as Lilly Allen and Cheryl.

The hilarious comedy Noises Off will lighten the mood at HMT, with its classic play-within-a-play premise that makes farce an art form. It will run from November 14 to 18, while the much-loved The Full Monty will settle in for a run from March 19 to 23.

Dance fans can step out to see great new shows at His Majesty’s

Dance fans are also in for a treat in the new HMT season.

Scottish Ballet will bring their mesmerising version of Swan Lake to the theatre from April 19 to 20, next year. The national dance company will also present two thrilling new works in a double bill on October 6. Twice-Born is a new work from choreographer Dickson Mbi, renowned in the world of hip hop, while Schachmatt (Checkmate) is a chess-inspired piece from Spain’s Cayetano Soto.

Legendary choreographer Mathew Bourne will bring his Romeo And Juliet to the theatre from October 31 to November 4. His take on Shakespeare’s timeless love story gained universal praise when it opened in 2019.

On the comedy front over at the Music Hall, stand-up Lucy Beaumont will stop off on November 16 with her new show, while Bafta-winning Scots comedian – and the voice of Love Island – Iain Stirling will deliver the laughs on April 6, next year.

Fans of Billy Billingham, chief instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, can hear the inspirational story of this paratrooper, decorated SAS leader and bodyguard at the Music Hall on November 23.

Welcome return of two popular Aberdeen festivals announced

APA also announced the return of two festivals in their new brochure.

The second annual Rise Up weekend will celebrate black and people of colour in Aberdeen on Scotland from May 5 to 6, with performances, panel discussions and workshops.

Meanwhile, the youth arts festival Light The Blue will be back from June 10 to 18 – including a special performance of The Magical Music Of Harry Potter by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Ben Torrie said: “Whether you are looking for a hearty laugh, an emotive yarn or a terrifying thrill, you will find it in the latest season of shows at HMT and the Music Hall.”

When will tickets for the new shows in Aberdeen go on sale?

All of the new shows will go on sale to Friends of APA from Thursday April 6 then on general sale from Tuesday April 11, with the exception of Scottish Ballet shows which are on sale now.

For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…