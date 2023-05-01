Man charged following crash on A82 on Loch Ness-side

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged following a crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William, near Drumnadrochit.

The accident happened shortly before 10am, and emergency services closed the road for two-and-a-half hours in both directions.

Two people were also taken to hospital.

A contraflow was then put in place to get traffic moving again.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.20am on Monday May 1, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“A 41-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for road traffic offences.”

The injured parties were taken to hospital by ambulance.