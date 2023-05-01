Man charged following crash on A82 on Loch Ness-side Two people were taken to hospital. By Louise Glen May 1 2023, 10.57am Share Man charged following crash on A82 on Loch Ness-side Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/5675557/a82-closed-in-both-directions-at-urquhart-castle-due-to-crash/ Copy Link Two people were taken to hospital. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged following a crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William, near Drumnadrochit. The accident happened shortly before 10am, and emergency services closed the road for two-and-a-half hours in both directions. Two people were also taken to hospital. A contraflow was then put in place to get traffic moving again. A police spokesman said: “Around 9.20am on Monday May 1, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. “Emergency services attended and two people were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. “A 41-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for road traffic offences.” The injured parties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close