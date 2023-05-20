Last call for Loch Ness Classic Car Tour entries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re planning to take your vehicle along for this year’s Loch Ness Classic Car Tour, you have just one week left to enter.

Taking place on Saturday June 3, motorists have until next Saturday to get their entries in for the event which will raise funds for Maggie’s Highlands Cancer Care.

Members of the public can view the cars prior to the start of the tour at the Ice Centre, Bught Drive, Inverness, with the first car leaving at 10am, and an expected return around 3.45pm.

The route heads north-west from Inverness towards Ullapool before turning left and along the spectacular coast through Dundonnell and Poolewe to the lunch halt in Gairloch.

Scenic Highland tour

From there the cars will pass Kinlochewe and up Glen Docherty, with its magnificent views of Loch Maree, then from Achnasheen through Garve to Beauly before heading over Glen Convinth to Drumnadrochit and along Loch Ness side to the finish at Inverness Ice Centre.

There is no entry fee but entrants are requested to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship from family, friends and business colleagues. Two thirds of money raised will go to Maggie’s with the remainder going to local, national and international causes supported by the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness.

All entrants must be able to demonstrate insurance cover valid for the event and for breakdown recovery, as well as holding a valid driving licence.

For details on tour regulations and how to enter go to lochnessclassiccartour.weebly.com, call 07774 695640 or email nicol.manson@btinternet.com