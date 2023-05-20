Last call for Loch Ness Classic Car Tour entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Last call for Loch Ness Classic Car Tour entries

Money raised will go to Maggie's Highlands Cancer Care

By Felicity Donohoe
The Loch Ness Classic & Vintage Car Tour
The Loch Ness Classic & Vintage Car Tour

If you’re planning to take your vehicle along for this year’s Loch Ness Classic Car Tour, you have just one week left to enter.

Taking place on Saturday June 3, motorists have until next Saturday to get their entries in for the event which will raise funds for Maggie’s Highlands Cancer Care.

Members of the public can view the cars prior to the start of the tour at the Ice Centre, Bught Drive, Inverness, with the first car leaving at 10am, and an expected return around 3.45pm.

The route heads north-west from Inverness towards Ullapool before turning left and along the spectacular coast through Dundonnell and Poolewe to the lunch halt in Gairloch.

Scenic Highland tour

From there the cars will pass Kinlochewe and up Glen Docherty, with its magnificent views of Loch Maree, then from Achnasheen through Garve to Beauly before heading over Glen Convinth to Drumnadrochit and along Loch Ness side to the finish at Inverness Ice Centre.

There is no entry fee but entrants are requested to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship from family, friends and business colleagues. Two thirds of money raised will go to Maggie’s with the remainder going to local, national and international causes supported by the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness.

All entrants must be able to demonstrate insurance cover valid for the event and for breakdown recovery, as well as holding a valid driving licence.

For details on tour regulations and how to enter go to lochnessclassiccartour.weebly.com, call 07774 695640 or email nicol.manson@btinternet.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]