Gallery: Andre Rieu mesmerizes adoring fans at P&J Live Thousands of people travelled far and wide to be enchanted by the Dutch violinist and the Johan Strauss Orchestra. Andre Rieu with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Rebecca Buchan Share Gallery: Andre Rieu mesmerizes adoring fans at P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/5769994/gallery-andre-rieu-mesmerizes-adoring-fans-at-pj-live/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation