Scotland’s first Talk Club takes off – the men of Elgin are finally speaking

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The men of Elgin are finally speaking – and not before time.

Will Hall has launched the first Scottish branch of men’s mental fitness group Talk Club in the north east.

The group is aimed at encouraging men to speak about how they feel.

And the fact that no-one showed up for the first three attempts at meetings, highlights just how difficult this can be.

Will, 29, said that seven men went along to Wednesday night’s meeting.

Meetings take place at Elgin City Football Club every second Wednesday at 5.30pm.

They start by asking everyone a simple question. “How are you? Out of 10?”

The idea is to get men to acknowledge how they are feeling, both physically and mentally. It is hoped this will give them the nudge required to take positive action.

‘We had guys come along from all kinds of backgrounds and age groups’

Will said: “We had seven turning up and I think in total we have 15 people interested.

“We had guys come along from all kinds of backgrounds and age groups. Everyone was super supportive, interested and keen to keep it going.

“We take a check in score from everyone when the meeting starts. There were people checking in at four and checking out at eight.”

The first successful meeting saw everyone getting to know each other and taking a walk round Cooper Park.

But now the ball is rolling, they are likely to start organising various activities as the group grows.

The next meeting takes place on June 7.

And the group founder is available to chat via messenger or the WhatsApp group.

Will said: “We had guys travelling from Buckie, Aberlour and Lossiemouth. What was so nice was that people were already talking about setting up groups closer to where they are from.”

The outdoor instructor teaches adults and children about nature. He moved to Elgin from Winchester in southern England two years ago.

Will noticed a lack of mental health support when he moved north

As part of his job, he knows that getting people outdoors can help their mental health.

When he first moved north, one of the first things that struck him was the lack of support for people with mental health issues, particularly men.

That is what drove him to start the first Talk Club in Scotland. Will is looking to reach out to even more people. And has linked up with Moray Wellbeing Hub, which offers support.

Talk Club is supported by ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, who says: “We all know someone affected by suicide, which sadly seems to be at an all-time high.

“I’ve lost many people far too early and it’s important to talk.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.