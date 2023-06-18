Four generations of RNLI Tobermory volunteers celebrated this Father’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Four generations of RNLI Tobermory volunteers celebrated this Father’s Day

Both father and son volunteer at the Isle of Mull lifeboat station.

By Chris Cromar
Father Paul and son Bobby stand in front of the Severn-class all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth Fairlie.
Father Paul and son Bobby in front of RNLI Tobermory Lifeboat Station Severn-class all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth Fairlie Ramsey. Image: RNLI.

Four generations of one family who have been volunteering at RNLI Tobermory since the 1940s will be celebrated this Father’s Day.

Bobby Gunn, 19, is the fourth generation in his family to volunteer with the lifeboat, following in the footsteps of his father, uncles, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Even as a youngster he supported the team – carrying out a key role in the reopening of the Mull station in 1990.

His family’s involvement with the Mull station dates back to the 1940s when his great-grandfather Bobby Macleod volunteered.

Young Bobby stands outside his great-great grandfather's memorial plaque at RNLI Tobermory.
Young Bobby outside of RNLI Tobermory Lifeboat Station under his great-grandfather’s plaque. Image: RNLI.

Paul “Gunny’” Gunn, Bobby’s father, began volunteering in 2010 and now works as a full-time mechanic, responsible for repairing the Severn-class all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth Fairlie Ramsey.

He began volunteering when he saw his brother-in-laws giving their time and wanted to do the same and give back to his community.

Bobby is named after his great-grandfather and grew up exposed to the lifesaving work that the RNLI do at a young age, with the pager going off at home being a normal occurrence.

Lifeboat in Mull.
Tobermory RNLI was reopened in 1990.

‘Run dad, ‘run’

It once even went off when Bobby was having a driving lesson with his dad Paul.

However, Paul’s most memorable shout was when he was walking a six-year-old Bobby home from school and he pager went off – prompting his son to shout “run dad, run”.

The pair are thoroughly enjoying working together – and are both on call today.

If there are no shouts, the pair will have a Sunday dinner together.

Bobby said: “My favourite part is the team spirit and community, it’s a good thing to get into.”





