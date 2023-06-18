Four generations of RNLI Tobermory volunteers celebrated this Father’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four generations of one family who have been volunteering at RNLI Tobermory since the 1940s will be celebrated this Father’s Day.

Bobby Gunn, 19, is the fourth generation in his family to volunteer with the lifeboat, following in the footsteps of his father, uncles, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Even as a youngster he supported the team – carrying out a key role in the reopening of the Mull station in 1990.

His family’s involvement with the Mull station dates back to the 1940s when his great-grandfather Bobby Macleod volunteered.

Paul “Gunny’” Gunn, Bobby’s father, began volunteering in 2010 and now works as a full-time mechanic, responsible for repairing the Severn-class all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth Fairlie Ramsey.

He began volunteering when he saw his brother-in-laws giving their time and wanted to do the same and give back to his community.

Bobby is named after his great-grandfather and grew up exposed to the lifesaving work that the RNLI do at a young age, with the pager going off at home being a normal occurrence.

‘Run dad, ‘run’

It once even went off when Bobby was having a driving lesson with his dad Paul.

However, Paul’s most memorable shout was when he was walking a six-year-old Bobby home from school and he pager went off – prompting his son to shout “run dad, run”.

The pair are thoroughly enjoying working together – and are both on call today.

If there are no shouts, the pair will have a Sunday dinner together.

Bobby said: “My favourite part is the team spirit and community, it’s a good thing to get into.”