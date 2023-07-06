Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease

Martin Robertson was also diagnosed with early on-set dementia but knows that people like him and ex-GMTV presenter Phillips still have a lot to give.

Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
By Andy Morton

The news this week that Fiona Phillips has Alzheimer’s was a shock to many.

At just 62 year’s old, the bubbly and vibrant former TV presenter did not fit the usual image of a dementia patient.

However, in Cruden Bay there was at least one person who was not surprised at all.

“It’s terrible for Fiona,” says Martin Robertson, 65, who received a similar life-changing diagnosis eight years ago.

“But it does raise awareness that younger people can get it.”

Fiona Phillips this week announced she has early on-set Alzheimer’s. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Breaking the stigma of dementia

Martin was diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy, a disease similar to Alzheimer’s, at the age of just 58.

At the time, a doctor told him he would likely be in a care home within five years.

Today, Martin continues to live an independent life.

He is also very busy. Recently, he worked with the UK government on its new national dementia strategy.

And as one-quarter of the Scottish Dementia Alumni, he develops games and quizzes for primary schools to raise dementia awareness.

Martin Robertson is an advocate for people with dementia. Image: Scottish Dementia Alumni

Indeed, when working with children, one of the points Martin is keen to make is that people with dementia can continue to make a contribution to society.

In this he agrees with Phillips, who this week voiced concern over the image of dementia patients as “old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves”.

Phillips, who was diagnosed a year ago and is undergoing an experimental treatment, told the media that that she is “still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with [husband] Martin and walking every day”.

Martin says Phillips’ words are important in combating the stigma of dementia.

“People can see that she’s still with it,” he explains. “She’s not the archetypal granny in the corner, sitting there doing nothing.”

Dementia affects people in many different ways

Martin also says too few people are aware that dementia can affect people in different ways.

While his posterior cortical atrophy is progressive, it does not at this time affect his memory.

His main symptom is ‘brain blindness’, a condition that affects his sight. His eyes are fine but the part of the brain that processes visual images is damaged.

“Everyone with dementia is different,” Martin says. “Most people don’t see that, but we all are.”

Martin, bottom left, with the Scottish Dementia Alumni. Image: Scottish Dementia Alumni

As for Phillips, Martin says she is relatively lucky.

“She has a good support network,” he explains. “And she has gone on to some advanced trials, which is good for her and good for her future. That is something that is too late for me.”

And while Martin remains hopeful that announcements like Phillips’ this week will continue to change the public stereotype around dementia, and the assumption it only affects the old, he knows there is still much to do.

“To be honest, until I got dementia, I didn’t think you could get it until you’re 65,” he says.

