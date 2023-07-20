Woman left devastated after being told she’s ‘too heavy’ for Kintore dentist chairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman left devastated after being told she’s ‘too heavy’ for Kintore dentist chairs

Sammy Dey, who is 26 stone, said the incident left her in tears.

By Andy Morton
Sammy Dey, who is a beautician in Aberdeen, was told she was too big for the dental chairs at Kintore Dental Practice. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Sammy Dey, who is a beautician in Aberdeen, was told she was too big for the dental chairs at Kintore Dental Practice. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen beautician has been left devastated after a Kintore dental practice said she was too heavy for its chairs.

Sammy Dey, who weighs 26 stone, was told the chairs at Kintore Dental Practice have a maximum limit of 25 stone. Staff said she had to go elsewhere for dental work.

Ms Dey said the episode in April left her in tears.

“I felt horrible,” Ms Dey, 27, said. “The appointment was the day before my birthday, and I sat in the car afterwards and cried.”

Ms Dey said she went to Kintore for a routine check-up and was asked how much she weighed.

The dentist said the chairs at the practice had a weight limit of 25-stone because of insurance. If the chairs broke it would cost £40,000 to replace them.

Kintore Dental Practice. Image: Google Street View

Ms Dey was allowed to have a check-up that day but was told future dental work would have to be undertaken at a dentist on Frederick St in Aberdeen, which has higher weight-capacity chairs.

However, this week Ms Dey was told Frederick St was at capacity and not taking new patients.

She has so far been unable to find another NHS dentist and is facing having to go private. She has been a patient at Kintore Dental Practice for 10 years.

‘Discrimination’ against plus-sized people

Speaking to the P&J Ms Dey said that because of her size she is used to having to navigate the world differently to other people.

For example, she uses seat-belt extenders on aeroplanes.

However, she said that until the incident in Kintore, she had “never, ever been subjected to what is I guess discrimination.”

Sammy Dey said she is speaking out on behalf of other plus-sized people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“I am under no illusion that I am outside of, quote-unquote, society’s norm,” she added. “I’m just saying that the situation definitely could have been handled differently.”

Kintore Dental Practice declined to comment.

The practice is owned by husband and wife Will and Judith Doherty, who also own Inverurie Dental Practice.

What are the guidelines for plus-sized patients at dentists?

According to the Dental Defence Union, an association that helps insure UK dentists, more practices are encountering incidents in which patients are at the limit of how much a dental chair can safely support.

Dentists have a duty of care to patients while using equipment beyond manufacture guidelines can invalidate liability insurance, the DDU said.

Morven Gordon-Duff, principal dentist and practice owner at Deveron Dental Centre in Huntly, said four of her surgeries have ADEC radius 500 chairs. The chairs have a weight limit of almost 36 stone but can cope with “much more”, the Huntly dentist said.

Dental practices have seen more issues with plus-sized-patient requirements. Image: Shutterstock

The dental centre has never had to decline a patient because of their size. But a fifth surgery within the practice, which is operated by the NHS, has a bariatric dental chair with a weight capacity of 71 stone, or just under half-a-tonne.

“If this service was required, we would ask the [NHS team] for permission to use it and so our patient would be able to be treated by their usual dentist, within the same building,” Gordon-Duff said.

‘I’m not documentary-worthy’

Ms Dey said she was speaking out about her experience on behalf of plus-sized people who did not share her own body confidence.

The beautician said she is happy to call herself “fat” and is a proud, plus-size, queer girl.

However, she added that at 26 stone she is not at the extreme end of the plus-sized scale – or as she puts it: “I’m not documentary-worthy”.

“I swim four times a week, I live my life completely without any hassle,” she went on to say. “I’m not saying I’m better than anyone, or less than anyone, but I just know that I’m not alone in this.”

Ms Dey’s clinic in Aberdeen has chairs big enough for plus-sized clients. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, her beautician clinic in Union Point, Aberdeen, has chairs that can safely hold plus-sized people.

She said dentists should be able to cater for plus-sized people looking for regular treatment.

“Someone said to me, if you’re going in for a kidney operation, you’d be expected to lose a couple of stones.”

“But I have nothing wrong with me. I just want routine dental care.”