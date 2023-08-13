Deeside community protests plans to build ‘monstrous’ pylons

Over 50 people turned out in large numbers to protest against plans to put “monstrous” pylons in the Deeside area of Aberdeenshire.

Deeside Against Pylons is concerned that SSEN’s new pylon project – to be completed by 2030 – between Kintore, Fiddes and Tealing will go through land, including Loch of Skene.

Protesters said they came out to protest any prospect of SSEN putting the 188ft powerlines near Drumoak.

The controversial project, which included plans to build one of the UK’s largest substations at Fiddes, has caused public outcry and a determined campaign from Save Our Mearns.

So much so, that due to the campaigning and objections from the group and the Mearns community, the energy company announced last month that they would “explore” new options for the substation after the backlash.

One of the people taking part in the protest was Drumoak resident Eileen West, who owns a dog home boarding company LoveDogs and presents The Wild West Show on River Dee Radio – a community radio station.

Although not directly impacted – although if built she would be able to see them from her home – a lot of her friends and neighbours are.

Mrs West has blasted SSEN‘s communication and consultation periods during the process, which she calls “derisory”.

She adds: “They claim they’ve sent out thousands of flyers, well, I have spoken to hundreds of people and not one person has seen a flyer, they were trying to just get in under the radar with this.

‘Nothing to do with nimbyism’

“This has nothing to do with nimbyism. This is supporting the communities who have been impacted.”

The size of the pylons on the project is proving controversial, with people in the community “very upset” about them being 188ft tall.

At the moment, there are two lines of pylons near Drumoak and these measure at a smaller height of 115ft.

However, it is not just the site of the structures that are causing concerns to communities along the route, it is also the health impacts of them.

Mrs West explains: “There has been scientific research done on this. Some of the things that have been highlighted is childhood leukemia, various types of cancer, insomnia, depression, fatigue, adrenal issues, there are lots of health consequences to these transmission cables and pylons.”

‘There needs to be higher thinking’

Despite campaigning against SSEN’s plans, the community radio presenter acknowledges that upgrading the energy network is needed, but is urging SSEN to move away from pylons and “explore different technologies” or put them underground.

“There needs to be higher thinking on this instead of just marching through communities without any thought for them,” she added.

SSEN has been approached for comment.