SSEN to ‘explore’ alternative sites for new Fiddes substation after community backlash

The original plans involved building one of the biggest substations in the UK in the tranquil Mearns countryside.

By Cameron Roy
SSEN is rowing back on its plans to turn part of the picturesque Mearns countryside into an electrical substation. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN has announced it is looking at alternative sites for a substation at Fiddes following huge community backlash.

The energy giant’s put out proposals to build two substations at Fiddes and Tealing, which will form part of a project for a new 188ft pylon line between Kintore, Fiddes, and Tealing.

But the Mearns community has furiously hit back at the plans, which would result in one of the UK’s biggest substations being built in the tranquil countryside made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

Campaign group Save Our Mearns has been leading the battle.

Now SSEN has announced due to “recognising the strength of feeling”, it will be extending the area of search for the new Fiddes substation.

SSEN’s proposals for east coast infrastructure. Image: SSEN.

The electricity giant said if an alternative potential site is identified then further work would be required to then find alternative potential overhead line routes too.

This would require further public consultation as part of the overall project.

SSEN said it expects an update on the alternative site search to be ready in October.

Objectors welcome rethink

Although the entire project has been criticised, one of the most unpopular parts of the plan was the Fiddes substation.

It will be 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith – which was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2019.

It would also have been located near the house where famous author Lewis Grassic Gibbon was born and married.

Lewis Grassic Gibbon was born in Bloomfield Steading. It is nearby the  Image: Dorothy Clark.

Many detractors, including the houses residents, criticised the plans for “ruining” the tranquility and look of the countryside – made famous by the authors novel Sunset Song.

The novel has been described as a “portrait of Aberdeenshire”, and were often the scene of lavish descriptions of the unspoiled Mearns countryside.

Farmers unsure if SSEN will go through with changing site

However, the prime agricultural land is still used by farmers today.

The families of Shona and John Alexander have been working the land for more than 60 years.

They expressed outrage when the plans were announced and claimed SSEN threatened them with a compulsory purchase order when they refused to sell up.

John and Shona Alexander believe the proposals would have caused the generational farm to be destroyed. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Now Mrs Alexander has given her reaction to the possibility her home and livelihood could be saved.

She said: “It is nice to think they are looking to someplace else, but it is hard to believe that they say because they have so many lies.

“They are stills saying ‘if’ they find an alternative site, so it is all still up in the air.

The area where the Fiddes substation was planned was from the turbine on the left all the way to the brown field on the right. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“It means we will be waiting until October and it is a long time to be having that hanging over you.

“It now means it will not be us suffering but it will be someone else. It would be better if it wasn’t happening at all.”

SSEN: ‘We are listening’

SSEN’s consultation period for the project, which was extended twice, will finish on July 28.

Russell Stewart, regional development project manager, said: “We hope that this demonstrates that we are listening and actively considering local feedback where possible.

“To help inform the identification of a potential alternative site, our teams will continue to balance key environmental and technical constraints, alongside seeking to minimise community and landscape impacts.

SSEN has outlined plans to install 15 new super pylons near Kyler Rhea in the south of Skye. Image: PA

“We would once again like to thank all stakeholders who have kindly taken the time to provide their feedback and encourage anyone with an interest in the project who has not yet shared their views to do so.”

On June 14, SSEN Transmission published an initial response to the consultation feedback received so far, addressing some of the key themes which were identified.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “I have been in meetings with communities and SSEN and the passion of many people to preserve their beautiful landscape is obvious.

“And I hope that moves such as this will give communities some assurance that their voices can, and will, be heard.”

