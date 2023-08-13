Gallery: Elgin pulls in the visitors as tug o’ war competition descends on town

300 hardy competitors took part in a tug o’ war competition over the weekend in Elgin – the first time the Moray town has hosted the event.

The British and Irish Championships took place at Morriston Park and was the first time they have been held in the north since Banff hosted the games 14 years ago.

Yesterday saw national teams face each other, with today being an open event, with anyone able to compete.

The competition included various different categories, including light and heavy categories for both men and women, a mixed event, as well as one for juniors.

Teams were made up of four competitors and some local teams took part, including representatives from Baxters of Fochabers and Cornhill in Banffshire, who took home gold for men.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?