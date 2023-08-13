Gallery: Elgin pulls in the visitors as tug o’ war competition descends on town About 300 competitors took part in the British and Irish championships. By Chris Cromar Share Gallery: Elgin pulls in the visitors as tug o’ war competition descends on town Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6043963/gallery-elgin-british-irish-tug-of-war-championships/ Copy Link 0 comment 300 hardy competitors took part in a tug o’ war competition over the weekend in Elgin – the first time the Moray town has hosted the event. The British and Irish Championships took place at Morriston Park and was the first time they have been held in the north since Banff hosted the games 14 years ago. Yesterday saw national teams face each other, with today being an open event, with anyone able to compete. The competition included various different categories, including light and heavy categories for both men and women, a mixed event, as well as one for juniors. Teams were made up of four competitors and some local teams took part, including representatives from Baxters of Fochabers and Cornhill in Banffshire, who took home gold for men. Can you spot yourself in our gallery? Cornhill picked up a gold medal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The coveted gold medal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Bedford Ladies won a gold medal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Crowds of people watch on. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The Ayrshire team pull the rope. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. It’s a tough game. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The Army ladies compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The Cornhill men compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The Brechin team – Jo Thorburn, Jess Sim, Nicola Ewing, Lyndsay Nelson and Joanne Hay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A competitor has her competition numbers stamped on her leg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The Baxters employees from Fochabers compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Belle the dog enjoyed the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Multiple teams compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The England under-23 team competes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The team from Cheadle in Staffordshire lay on the ground shattered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Joseph Brown, Noah Brown, Taylor Brown and Ian Laurie have a go. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
