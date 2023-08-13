Gallery: Elgin pulls in the visitors as tug o’ war competition descends on town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Elgin pulls in the visitors as tug o’ war competition descends on town

About 300 competitors took part in the British and Irish championships.

By Chris Cromar

300 hardy competitors took part in a tug o’ war competition over the weekend in Elgin – the first time the Moray town has hosted the event.

The British and Irish Championships took place at Morriston Park and was the first time they have been held in the north since Banff hosted the games 14 years ago.

Yesterday saw national teams face each other, with today being an open event, with anyone able to compete.

The competition included various different categories, including light and heavy categories for both men and women, a mixed event, as well as one for juniors.

Teams were made up of four competitors and some local teams took part, including representatives from Baxters of Fochabers and Cornhill in Banffshire, who took home gold for men.

Cornhill pick up their gold medals.
Cornhill picked up a gold medal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Competition gold medal.
The coveted gold medal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Bedford ladies huddling round each other.
Bedford Ladies won a gold medal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Crowds watch on.
Crowds of people watch on. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ayrshire players pulling the rope.
The Ayrshire team pull the rope. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A ripped Ayrshire jumper.
It’s a tough game. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Army ladies tug the rope.
The Army ladies compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cornhill men pull the rope.
The Cornhill men compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Brechin team photo.
The Brechin team – Jo Thorburn, Jess Sim, Nicola Ewing, Lyndsay Nelson and Joanne Hay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A competitor has her competition numbers stamped on her leg.
A competitor has her competition numbers stamped on her leg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Baxters employees from Fochabers pull the rope.
The Baxters employees from Fochabers compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Belle the dog.
Belle the dog enjoyed the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Teams competing in the tug of war.
Multiple teams compete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The England under-23 team in action.
The England under-23 team competes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Members of the Cheadle team lying on the ground.
The team from Cheadle in Staffordshire lay on the ground shattered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A family try the tug of war.
Joseph Brown, Noah Brown, Taylor Brown and Ian Laurie have a go. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

