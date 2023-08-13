Western Isles Hospital ward closed due to Covid outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles Hospital ward closed due to Covid outbreak

Ward one is closed for the time being.

By Louise Glen
The exterior of NHS Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandie Maciver.
Western Isles hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandie Maciver.

A medical ward in the Western Isles Hospital has closed due to a Covid outbreak.

Medical ward one in the Stornoway hospital will be closed to new adult medical admissions “until further notice”.

Hospital staff said a small number of positive cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the ward.

In a statement announcing the closure, a spokesman said: “To help prevent further spread, the ward will be closed to medical admissions until further notice with the exception of patients requiring admission to the high dependency unit and paediatric patients.

“An incident management team has been established to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus within the ward.”

He added: “There will be temporary visiting restrictions in medical ward one and, until further notice, one designated visitor will be permitted for one visit a day for each inpatient.

Essential visiting will also continue.

Visitors to the ward must ensure that they book visits in advance, through the ward, and should wear a mask when visiting.

He added: “Please do not visit under any circumstances if you develop symptoms.”

