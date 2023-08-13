Western Isles Hospital ward closed due to Covid outbreak

A medical ward in the Western Isles Hospital has closed due to a Covid outbreak.

Medical ward one in the Stornoway hospital will be closed to new adult medical admissions “until further notice”.

Hospital staff said a small number of positive cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the ward.

In a statement announcing the closure, a spokesman said: “To help prevent further spread, the ward will be closed to medical admissions until further notice with the exception of patients requiring admission to the high dependency unit and paediatric patients.

“An incident management team has been established to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus within the ward.”

He added: “There will be temporary visiting restrictions in medical ward one and, until further notice, one designated visitor will be permitted for one visit a day for each inpatient.

“Essential visiting will also continue.

Visitors to the ward must ensure that they book visits in advance, through the ward, and should wear a mask when visiting.

He added: “Please do not visit under any circumstances if you develop symptoms.”