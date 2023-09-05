Parklands to invest £1 million in its two new care homes in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parklands to invest £1 million in its two new care homes in Moray

Boss vows to upgrade both sites and improve standards of care.

By Keith Findlay
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor.
Parklands Care Homes managing director Ron Taylor.

Parklands Care Homes, of Grantown, said it had secured continuity of care for nearly 70 people and safeguarded about 80 jobs through its latest expansion.

The company, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, will invest £1 million its two new sites in Moray.

It acquired Weston View, in Keith, and Wakefield House, in Cullen, from administrators at FRP Advisory for an undisclosed sum. The sale was agreed earlier this year but has just formally completed.

Parklands now boasts 11-strong portfolio

Parklands now operates 11 care homes in Tain, Muir of Ord, Fortrose, Grantown, Aberlour, Buckie, Keith and Cullen. The company employs more than 760 people and provides care for almost 400 residents.

Ron Taylor, managing director, Parklands, said: “Our formal acquisition of Weston View and Wakefield House ends a period of uncertainty for both homes – for the residents, their loved ones and the employees.

“Since March we have been working with the administrators to secure the long-term future of these homes. I am delighted they have now been incorporated into the Parklands group.”

Wakefield House care home in Cullen.
Wakefield House care home in Cullen. Image: Parklands Care Homes

He added: “Keith and Cullen are very much part of our Moray heartland.

“I am pleased we have been able to come to an agreement that ensures continuity of care for residents, gives peace of mind to relatives and safeguards dozens of local jobs.

“We look forward to working with the teams at Weston View and Wakefield House to improve care standards and provide a better living environment for residents.

“Both homes are so important to the communities they serve, and we are determined to elevate them to a higher standard.”

Weston View care home, Keith.
Weston View care home, Keith. Image: Parklands Care Homes

At Wakefield House, the firm plans to widen the pathway and entrance to improve access for people with reduced mobility. There will also be a new sunroom extension to create more communal space and better laundry facilities, while also making room for a hairdresser and improved staff changing facilities.

At Weston View, there are plans to introduce a new cafe, doubling as an event space.

There is to be a “more welcoming” entrance area, with Parklands also aiming to expand the home’s four day rooms and add first floor balconies to give residents outdoor space.

Former owner Craigard suffered cash woes after bad inspection report

It is around six months since the former owner of both care homes, Aboyne-based Craigard Care, collapsed into administration.

It’s demise was due to “very high operating and agency costs, leading to unsustainable cash flow problems”, administrators said at the time. One of the firm’s other sites, Riverside House in Aberdeen, was sold to Renaissance Care.

Weston View Care Home was issued with a letter of serious concern by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit last year. Inspectors discovered a mattress wet with urine and leadership was described as “weak”.

Conversation