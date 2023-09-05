Parklands to invest £1 million in its two new care homes in Moray

Parklands Care Homes, of Grantown, said it had secured continuity of care for nearly 70 people and safeguarded about 80 jobs through its latest expansion.

The company, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, will invest £1 million its two new sites in Moray.

It acquired Weston View, in Keith, and Wakefield House, in Cullen, from administrators at FRP Advisory for an undisclosed sum. The sale was agreed earlier this year but has just formally completed.

Parklands now boasts 11-strong portfolio

Parklands now operates 11 care homes in Tain, Muir of Ord, Fortrose, Grantown, Aberlour, Buckie, Keith and Cullen. The company employs more than 760 people and provides care for almost 400 residents.

Ron Taylor, managing director, Parklands, said: “Our formal acquisition of Weston View and Wakefield House ends a period of uncertainty for both homes – for the residents, their loved ones and the employees.

“Since March we have been working with the administrators to secure the long-term future of these homes. I am delighted they have now been incorporated into the Parklands group.”

He added: “Keith and Cullen are very much part of our Moray heartland.

“I am pleased we have been able to come to an agreement that ensures continuity of care for residents, gives peace of mind to relatives and safeguards dozens of local jobs.

“We look forward to working with the teams at Weston View and Wakefield House to improve care standards and provide a better living environment for residents.

“Both homes are so important to the communities they serve, and we are determined to elevate them to a higher standard.”

At Wakefield House, the firm plans to widen the pathway and entrance to improve access for people with reduced mobility. There will also be a new sunroom extension to create more communal space and better laundry facilities, while also making room for a hairdresser and improved staff changing facilities.

At Weston View, there are plans to introduce a new cafe, doubling as an event space.

There is to be a “more welcoming” entrance area, with Parklands also aiming to expand the home’s four day rooms and add first floor balconies to give residents outdoor space.

Former owner Craigard suffered cash woes after bad inspection report

It is around six months since the former owner of both care homes, Aboyne-based Craigard Care, collapsed into administration.

It’s demise was due to “very high operating and agency costs, leading to unsustainable cash flow problems”, administrators said at the time. One of the firm’s other sites, Riverside House in Aberdeen, was sold to Renaissance Care.

Weston View Care Home was issued with a letter of serious concern by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit last year. Inspectors discovered a mattress wet with urine and leadership was described as “weak”.