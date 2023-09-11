Forres in Bloom volunteers win four Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres in Bloom volunteers win four Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

The Moray community group were joint winners of the prestigious Rosebowl award.

By Ellie Milne
(L-R) Diane McGregor and Sandra Maclennan from Forres in Bloom with Libby Morris and Alex Hutchison from North Berwick in Bloom, the joint Rosebowl winners
Diane McGregor and Sandra Maclennan from Forres in Bloom, on the left, pictured with fellow Rosebowl winners Libby Morris and Alex Hutchison from North Berwick in Bloom. Image: Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The Forres in Bloom community group has been recognised for its “fantastic” commitment to the town.

The volunteers won four Keep Scotland Beautiful awards at a ceremony in Edinburgh this weekend.

These included the Medium Town Award, the Community Horticulture Award and a Gold certificate in the judged category.

The group also scooped the top prize at the ceremony, the prestigious Rosebowl, which is awarded to the overall winner across all categories.

Forres in Bloom, which formed in 1990, share this year’s edition with North Berwick in Bloom.

Community support for Forres in Bloom

Sandra Maclennan, secretary for Forres in Bloom, said: We’re absolutely thrilled. Forres had won years ago when it was a council entry but this is the first time we have won as a volunteer group, it’s amazing.

Forres in Bloom volunteers wearing neon green vests holding their Keep Scotland Beautiful awards
The Forres in Bloom volunteers with their Keep Scotland Beautiful awards. Image: Sandra Maclennan.

“It’s a recognition of the community involvement and the support we get. The only way we can survive is through donations and sponsorship from businesses, so it really is a volunteer community effort.

“The judges said one of the reasons we were awarded the trophy is because of the work we do that the council used to do in days gone by. We’re all delighted.”

‘Outstanding work’ from volunteers

The Keep Scotland Beautiful judges visited the Moray town earlier this year to mark them in three categories, including horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

They described Forres in Bloom as an “outstanding example of collaborative work” and noted the town had excelled in all areas.

The judges also praised the volunteers for stepping up when the council had to pull back on its support.

Forres in Bloom grow all the plants for the park, hanging baskets and other displays in the town, and make sure all the green areas look their best.

Volunteers receive vital support from the children’s group, local businesses, schools, youth organisations and residents.

This year, the Air Training Corps and the Royal Engineers at Kinloss have taken part in street cleaning and weeding.

