Forres in Bloom volunteers win four Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

The Forres in Bloom community group has been recognised for its “fantastic” commitment to the town.

The volunteers won four Keep Scotland Beautiful awards at a ceremony in Edinburgh this weekend.

These included the Medium Town Award, the Community Horticulture Award and a Gold certificate in the judged category.

The group also scooped the top prize at the ceremony, the prestigious Rosebowl, which is awarded to the overall winner across all categories.

Forres in Bloom, which formed in 1990, share this year’s edition with North Berwick in Bloom.

Community support for Forres in Bloom

Sandra Maclennan, secretary for Forres in Bloom, said: We’re absolutely thrilled. Forres had won years ago when it was a council entry but this is the first time we have won as a volunteer group, it’s amazing.

“It’s a recognition of the community involvement and the support we get. The only way we can survive is through donations and sponsorship from businesses, so it really is a volunteer community effort.

“The judges said one of the reasons we were awarded the trophy is because of the work we do that the council used to do in days gone by. We’re all delighted.”

‘Outstanding work’ from volunteers

The Keep Scotland Beautiful judges visited the Moray town earlier this year to mark them in three categories, including horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

They described Forres in Bloom as an “outstanding example of collaborative work” and noted the town had excelled in all areas.

The judges also praised the volunteers for stepping up when the council had to pull back on its support.

Forres in Bloom grow all the plants for the park, hanging baskets and other displays in the town, and make sure all the green areas look their best.

Volunteers receive vital support from the children’s group, local businesses, schools, youth organisations and residents.

This year, the Air Training Corps and the Royal Engineers at Kinloss have taken part in street cleaning and weeding.