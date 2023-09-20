Concern as threats to school office jobs in Moray are discussed behind closed doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Concern as threats to school office jobs in Moray are discussed behind closed doors

Moray councillors debated the issues at a meeting of the education, children's and leisure services committee this week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Unison has criticised Moray Council for holding the whole debate on primary school office jobs in private.
A union has criticised a decision to discuss job cuts to primary school office staff in private.

But members of the public and the media were unable to attend the debate.

While agreeing confidential staff implications should be held in private, Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson believes the wider issues should have been aired publicly.

‘Derisory’

She called for the plans to be thrown out and a comprehensive consultation to be carried out.

Ms Donaldson said: “Unison Moray feel the principles should definitely be discussed in an open session.

“I am ever hopeful that these previous proposals are thrown out and an extensive consultation takes place.

“It is unacceptable to continue to target low paid female workers to make small savings when Moray Council are being asked to save over £20 million.

“This is a drop in the ocean and in my opinion derisory.”

Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson.

Ms Donaldson added that members had expected the consultation to be debated at a full council meeting in August. But that was delayed until this week.

The review of primary school office jobs was carried out by officers under delegated powers in May, as part of cost cutting plans.

The local authority has to save £20 million over the next two years if it is to balance the books.

Campaigners against cuts to school office jobs protested outside the local authority’s head quarters in June, calling for proposals to be scrapped.

Primary school office jobs under threat

And Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross asked if the review could be “dumped”.

Some clerical assistants could lose their jobs.

And administrators are facing their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the money-saving exercise.

Some services could also be centralised.

A petition against the changes is expected to be presented to the local authority.

A spokesperson for the council said the primary school office workers’ consultation was discussed in private as it relates to staffing matters, some of which could be personal.

 

