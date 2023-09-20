Concern as threats to school office jobs in Moray are discussed behind closed doors

A union has criticised a decision to discuss job cuts to primary school office staff in private.

Moray councillors debated the issues at a meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee.

But members of the public and the media were unable to attend the debate.

While agreeing confidential staff implications should be held in private, Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson believes the wider issues should have been aired publicly.

‘Derisory’

She called for the plans to be thrown out and a comprehensive consultation to be carried out.

Ms Donaldson said: “Unison Moray feel the principles should definitely be discussed in an open session.

“I am ever hopeful that these previous proposals are thrown out and an extensive consultation takes place.

“It is unacceptable to continue to target low paid female workers to make small savings when Moray Council are being asked to save over £20 million.

“This is a drop in the ocean and in my opinion derisory.”

Ms Donaldson added that members had expected the consultation to be debated at a full council meeting in August. But that was delayed until this week.

The review of primary school office jobs was carried out by officers under delegated powers in May, as part of cost cutting plans.

The local authority has to save £20 million over the next two years if it is to balance the books.

Campaigners against cuts to school office jobs protested outside the local authority’s head quarters in June, calling for proposals to be scrapped.

Primary school office jobs under threat

And Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross asked if the review could be “dumped”.

Some clerical assistants could lose their jobs.

And administrators are facing their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the money-saving exercise.

Some services could also be centralised.

A petition against the changes is expected to be presented to the local authority.

A spokesperson for the council said the primary school office workers’ consultation was discussed in private as it relates to staffing matters, some of which could be personal.