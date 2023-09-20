Abusive husband took money from wife’s bank account – ‘leaving her short of money’

A man brought his wife to the UK from Bangladesh – then began to abuse her and take her money, a court has heard.

Abdul Malik, 55, helped himself to funds from his wife’s account, verbally abused and threatened her.

The abuse came to light after she revealed her situation to colleagues and the police were then called.

Malik admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner or ex-partner at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the offending began after Malik sponsored his wife to come to the UK in 2021.

‘Accused took money from her bank account leaving her short of money’

“Following their move to Scotland, the accused’s behaviour towards the complainer changed,” Mrs Gair explained.

“She began working in July 2021 and the accused took money from her bank account without her authorising this, leaving her short of money.”

The fiscal depute said that on one occasion Malik repeatedly shouted abuse at the woman before striking her body.

On another occasion, he struck her again, following an argument outside their workplace.

The court heard that Malik also phoned his wife when she was on the bus to work and threatened her with violence.

It was after this that the woman revealed to her colleagues what was happening and the police were contacted.

“The complainer has moved away from the area but is still supportive of a non-harassment order,” Mrs Gair told the court.

The relationship had ‘fractured’

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif, defending Malik, said his client had spent around £10,000 to sponsor his wife’s move to the UK, and “part of the difficulty was trying to pay that money back”.

He said Mailk had helped the woman to get a job, register with a GP practice and get a bank account but that, following her arrival in the country, the relationship had “fractured”.

“Your lordship has heard the outcome of that fracture,” Mr Latif added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing Malik, of Rosehaugh Road, Inverness, for the production of reports.

He said: “Any further views I have in relation to this course of abusive conduct will wait until I’ve heard further mitigation”.

Malik will reappear in the dock again in November.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.