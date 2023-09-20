Abusive husband took money from wife’s bank account – ‘leaving her short of money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abusive husband took money from wife’s bank account – ‘leaving her short of money’

Abdul Malik paid to move his wife from Bangladesh to the UK but when she arrived his behaviour towards her changed.

By Jenni Gee
Abdul Malik admitted abusing his wife at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man brought his wife to the UK from Bangladesh – then began to abuse her and take her money, a court has heard.

Abdul Malik, 55, helped himself to funds from his wife’s account, verbally abused and threatened her.

The abuse came to light after she revealed her situation to colleagues and the police were then called.

Malik admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner or ex-partner at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the offending began after Malik sponsored his wife to come to the UK in 2021.

‘Accused took money from her bank account leaving her short of money’

“Following their move to Scotland, the accused’s behaviour towards the complainer changed,” Mrs Gair explained.

“She began working in July 2021 and the accused took money from her bank account without her authorising this, leaving her short of money.”

The fiscal depute said that on one occasion Malik repeatedly shouted abuse at the woman before striking her body.

On another occasion, he struck her again, following an argument outside their workplace.

The court heard that Malik also phoned his wife when she was on the bus to work and threatened her with violence.

It was after this that the woman revealed to her colleagues what was happening and the police were contacted.

“The complainer has moved away from the area but is still supportive of a non-harassment order,” Mrs Gair told the court.

The relationship had ‘fractured’

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif, defending Malik, said his client had spent around £10,000 to sponsor his wife’s move to the UK, and “part of the difficulty was trying to pay that money back”.

He said Mailk had helped the woman to get a job, register with a GP practice and get a bank account but that, following her arrival in the country, the relationship had “fractured”.

“Your lordship has heard the outcome of that fracture,” Mr Latif added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing Malik, of Rosehaugh Road, Inverness, for the production of reports.

He said: “Any further views I have in relation to this course of abusive conduct will wait until I’ve heard further mitigation”.

Malik will reappear in the dock again in November.

