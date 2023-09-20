Sean Wallace: Is European group stage football going to be a poisoned chalice for an Aberdeen side struggling domestically?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Is European group stage football going to be a poisoned chalice for an Aberdeen side struggling domestically?

Turning round a dismal start in the Premiership is only going to get harder for Barry Robson and his squad once the Euro campaign gets under way proper at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s long-targeted return to European group stage football could turn into a poisoned chalice.

The Dons are mired in a dismal run of domestic form and, from Thursday, will have to balance those domestic commitments with Europa Conference League group stage action until mid-December.

Hauling the team out of their current slump will be complicated by the Euro schedule.

With the Thursday Euro games and then Sunday Premiership matches, a squad who are already badly underperforming will be stretched even further.

Manager Barry Robson will have little time on the training pitch to get across his message to the players as they enter a game-rest-game cycle.

Last season Hearts struggled to cope with the Conference League group stage as they were hit with a spate of injuries and their domestic form was affected.

Aberdeen securing group stage football is a major achievement, and one Robson and his squad should be proud of.

It is a stage Dons fans will rightly relish seeing their team perform on – particularly after a long absence since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

However, you need to be ready for the challenge of balancing challenging European games with domestic concerns.

We will discover just how ready – or not – Aberdeen are when they take to field at the 58,0000-seater Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday night.

Ominously for Aberdeen, their opponents Eintracht Frankfurt view the Conference League as a competition they can win.

They have already tasted continental glory by lifting the Europa League title in 2022, beating Rangers in the final.

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate beating Rangers in the 2021/22 Europa League final
Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate beating Rangers in the 2021/22 Europa League final. Image: Shutterstock.

Reds boss Robson substantially overhauled the squad during the summer transfer window with 13 new signings.

There was a feeling that, if he could lead a struggling Dons side up the table to finish third, the sky would be the limit with a squad Robson built himself.

So far this has not been the case as Aberdeen have been disjointed in a dismal opening to a campaign which promised so much.

Of course, it is still very early days, and it is far too premature to press any panic button.

However, the summer transfer window was open for three months and the Dons knew European group stage action was looming.

They should have been ready for the Conference League groups.

After watching them succumb to Hibs and Hearts in their last two Premiership games, the fear is that they are far from ready for a challenging Conference League group G.

Hearts' Yutaro Oda in action against Aberdeen
Hearts’ Yutaro Oda scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

The euphoria surrounding Aberdeen securing guaranteed European group stage action in May feels like a long time ago now.

Aberdeen have secured just two points from a possible 15 in the Premiership this season, which is patently not good enough.

The fans let the players and manager know that when booing at full-time in the 2-0 loss to Hearts at the weekend.

Aberdeen fans look unhappy during the Aberdeen v Hearts match
Aberdeen fans during the cinch Premiership match between Hearts and the Dons at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

It is horrific preparation for an away clash against a Bundesliga club with genuine aspirations of winning the Conference League.

Aberdeen can expect an intimidating atmosphere at the impressive stadium here in Frankfurt.

Whether they rise to the occasion or fold against a top side remains to be seen.

The Dons need to turn around their form quickly and there is no better platform for the new-look squad to deliver a message than by getting a positive result in Germany.

However, it would be very optimistic outlook to expect them to take anything from the game.

If Aberdeen play like they did against Hearts and Hibs, the realistic outlook is that it could be a long, painful night for the Dons in Germany.

Breathtaking stadium in Frankfurt – hopefully there’s no video nasty for Dons on giant screens

Later today I will travel to Eintracht Frankfurt’s 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park for the pre-match press conferences.

Aberdeen have opted not to train on the pitch, but will walk around to get a feel for the stadium and the surface.

As a journalist I have been fortunate to report on games from many German stadiums.

The 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 2008 was a highlight – despite the score.

There was also the 1-0 loss to Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion in 2002 which was being rebuilt for the World Cup finals.

I have reported on games against Bochum, Borussia Monchengladbach, Kaiserslautern, St Pauli and Werder Breman during my career.

However, there is something extra special about Eintracht Frankfurt’s stadium.

Deutsche Bank Park, home of Eintracht Frankfurt
Deutsche Bank Park, home of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

This is the platform Aberdeen were desperate to get back to and spent 16 years trying to achieve that.

Now they are back in the Euro groups, it is fitting they should get to start their Europa Conference League campaign proper at one of the best stadiums in Germany, if not Europe.

It has a fully retractable roof and the world’s largest steel-cord inner-roof membrane.

Hanging high above the pitch is a massive 30-tonne video cube boasting four screens measuring more than 31 square metres.

Hopefully the Aberdeen fans will be able to watch reruns of a Dons goal on those big screens… And ideally not a video nasty of Frankfurt goals.

German clubs on the West Highland Way

I recently completed the West Highland Way, 96 miles from Milgavie to Fort William.

During that walk across the wilds of Scotland, I was intrigued to notice stickers from many German clubs posted at various points on the route, and there were numerous stickers posted by Eintracht Frankfurt supporters.

Miles of wilderness and mountains, punctuated by football stickers – now those are dedicated supporters!

