Parents left in limbo as Aberdeen school strike closures confirmed for tomorrow – with Wednesday and Thursday yet to be decided

Aberdeen schools will close tomorrow due to strikes but it’s yet to be confirmed if they will open on Wednesday and Thursday.

A letter sent to parents says headteachers will get in touch directly “once staffing levels are clear”.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the initial Tuesday close, “given the high level of uncertainty around the number of staff who will attend their workplace tomorrow.”

It comes as discussions over a pay dispute for thousands of non-teaching school staff across the country have been ongoing for months.

GMB decided to suspend strike action this week to take the latest pay offer to their members, but Unison rejected the offer and intend to continue with strike action.

Schools to close tomorrow

The union, which represents more than 31,000 non-teaching school staff, described the offer of 5.5% as “too little, too late”.

As a result, Unison members will still go ahead with strike action on tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday for Unison members.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles councils are all affected.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison Scotland, previously said: “We cannot agree to a pay offer that will result in further cuts to our members jobs and the services they provide.

“It has taken Cosla six months to send us a revised pay offer which, for the vast majority of staff is an increase of only 0.5% in-year. These are not well-paid staff, they are on less than the Scottish average wage and it is simply not acceptable.

“Far from learning the lessons of last year’s dispute, the situation has been worse this year, caused further delay local government workers’ pay during a cost-of-living crisis and created uncertainty for parents.

“This is no way to conduct industrial relations.”

However, Cosla said they have met every ask from the unions.

The strike action affects early learning staff, support staff and other key workers, including administrators, janitors, cleaning and catering teams.

Councils advised last week that schools and nurseries will have different arrangements, but a number would have to close.