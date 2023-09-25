Parents left in limbo as Aberdeen school strike closures confirmed for tomorrow – with Wednesday and Thursday yet to be decided

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents left in limbo as Aberdeen school strike closures confirmed for tomorrow – with Wednesday and Thursday yet to be decided

Schools across Aberdeen will close for three days this week due to strike action.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen schools to close tomorrow.

Aberdeen schools will close tomorrow due to strikes but it’s yet to be confirmed if they will open on Wednesday and Thursday.

A letter sent to parents says headteachers will get in touch directly “once staffing levels are clear”.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the initial Tuesday close, “given the high level of uncertainty around the number of staff who will attend their workplace tomorrow.”

It comes as discussions over a pay dispute for thousands of non-teaching school staff across the country have been ongoing for months.

GMB decided to suspend strike action this week to take the latest pay offer to their members, but Unison rejected the offer and intend to continue with strike action.

Schools to close tomorrow

The union, which represents more than 31,000 non-teaching school staff, described the offer of 5.5% as “too little, too late”.

As a result, Unison members will still go ahead with strike action on tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday for Unison members.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles councils are all affected.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison Scotland, previously said: “We cannot agree to a pay offer that will result in further cuts to our members jobs and the services they provide.

“It has taken Cosla six months to send us a revised pay offer which, for the vast majority of staff is an increase of only 0.5% in-year. These are not well-paid staff, they are on less than the Scottish average wage and it is simply not acceptable.

“Far from learning the lessons of last year’s dispute, the situation has been worse this year, caused further delay local government workers’ pay during a cost-of-living crisis and created uncertainty for parents.

“This is no way to conduct industrial relations.”

However, Cosla said they have met every ask from the unions.

The strike action affects early learning staff, support staff and other key workers, including administrators, janitors, cleaning and catering teams.

Councils advised last week that schools and nurseries will have different arrangements, but a number would have to close.

 

