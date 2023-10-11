Aberdeen and Inverness flights cancelled after fire at Luton Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen and Inverness flights cancelled after fire at Luton Airport

Two easyJet flights to and from Aberdeen Airport are off, as well as two from Inverness.

By Chris Cromar
easyJet plane taking off from Aberdeen International Airport.
The easyJet flights to and from Aberdeen and London Luton today are off. Image: Paul Glendall/DC Thomson.

Flights between Aberdeen and London Luton have been cancelled today as a result of a major fire at a car park at the Bedfordshire airport.

All flights have been suspended at the airport until at least 3pm after a fire ripped through the terminal two car park last night.

Two easyJet flights were scheduled to go to and from the Granite City to the east of England airport today.

However, the 2.20pm to Aberdeen and the 4.20pm to London Luton are now off as a result of the incident.

As well as this, two flights between Inverness and Luton are off, including the 11.40am departure from the Highland capital.

Luton Airport car park far with people watching on.
The car park went up in flames last night. Image: Russell Taylor/PA Wire.

Passengers have been told to contact the airline – which is headquartered at Luton Airport – for further details.

It is believed that up 1,200 vehicles may have been parked in the car park at the time of the fire, which caused the building “significant structural collapse”.

‘Doing all possible to minimise the impact’

An easyJet spokesman told The P&J: “Due to the ongoing closure of Luton Airport, our flights from Luton are currently unable to operate as planned.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund, as well as providing hotel accommodation and meals where required.

“We advise all passengers due to fly with us from Luton to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker for real time information.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

