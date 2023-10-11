Aberdeen and Inverness flights cancelled after fire at Luton Airport

Flights between Aberdeen and London Luton have been cancelled today as a result of a major fire at a car park at the Bedfordshire airport.

All flights have been suspended at the airport until at least 3pm after a fire ripped through the terminal two car park last night.

Two easyJet flights were scheduled to go to and from the Granite City to the east of England airport today.

Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX — Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023

However, the 2.20pm to Aberdeen and the 4.20pm to London Luton are now off as a result of the incident.

As well as this, two flights between Inverness and Luton are off, including the 11.40am departure from the Highland capital.

Passengers have been told to contact the airline – which is headquartered at Luton Airport – for further details.

It is believed that up 1,200 vehicles may have been parked in the car park at the time of the fire, which caused the building “significant structural collapse”.

‘Doing all possible to minimise the impact’

An easyJet spokesman told The P&J: “Due to the ongoing closure of Luton Airport, our flights from Luton are currently unable to operate as planned.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund, as well as providing hotel accommodation and meals where required.

“We advise all passengers due to fly with us from Luton to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker for real time information.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”