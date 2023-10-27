Casualty taken to hospital by air ambulance after collision in Arisaig

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Arisaig.

One casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by air ambulance following the incident on the A830 south of Arisaig.

Meanwhile, two other people were taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

One arrest made by police

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident which happened just after 12.30pm.

A report will also be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The affected road remains closed and it is unknown at this time when it will reopen.

Fire service remain at the scene

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 12.40pm on Friday, 27 October to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A830 near Arisaig.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the incident.

“Three casualties were assessed by Scottish Ambulance Service prior to SFRS arrival.

“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”