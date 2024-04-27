Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued in Fraserburgh

The incident was first reported to the Coastguard at 3.30pm this afternoon.

By Shanay Taylor
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.

A man has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh.

The coastguard first became aware of a man in difficulty at Fraserburgh beach shortly after 3.30pm.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead were deployed to the scene.

Man airlifted to ARI after falling onto rocks along Fraserburgh coast

A spokesperson from the Coastguard told the Press & Journal that a man had slipped and fallen onto the rocks along the shore line outside Fraserburgh Caravan Park.

Fire crews were also called to the scene a short time later.

He has since been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal  on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
Firefighters called to fire at Peterhead golf course
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
IN PICTURES: Northern Lights Aurora dances over Aberdeenshire sky
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
GALLERY: All the Clubland photos as 80's and 90's comes to town
Cex Aberdeen will no longer be subject to the 48-hour cool-off period on second hand goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Cex Aberdeen wins second hand goods fight as theft fears dismissed
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
'Pascal's parents wouldn't even look at him': Aberdeen mum on Down's syndrome adoption journey
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
'I was really drunk': Stab threat scaffolder escapes punishment
CGI of technology developed by offshore energy technology firm Verlume.
Aberdeen firm Verlume at heart of Scotland's energy transition
Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh beach.
WATCH: Incredible moment seven-year-old farmer delivers pair of lambs at Aberdeenshire farm
Mia Sutherland and Terminal V Festival.
Aberdeen student among dozens to have phone stolen at music festival
Cheryl Anderson, of Shorty's Coffee Shop & Gelateria, with Jamie Smith, business development director at SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.
How Shorty's cafe in Aboyne nearly shut straight away