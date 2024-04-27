Man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued in Fraserburgh

A man has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being rescued from Fraserburgh.

The coastguard first became aware of a man in difficulty at Fraserburgh beach shortly after 3.30pm.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead were deployed to the scene.

Man airlifted to ARI after falling onto rocks along Fraserburgh coast

A spokesperson from the Coastguard told the Press & Journal that a man had slipped and fallen onto the rocks along the shore line outside Fraserburgh Caravan Park.

Fire crews were also called to the scene a short time later.

He has since been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

