Lush Aberdeen to hand out free goodie bags and bath bombs as opening date for relocated store revealed

The popular cosmetics chain will reopen next week in a new and improved space.

By Graham Fleming
Lush on Union Street
The old location has been swapped for one three times its size.

A new Lush store is to open this week in Aberdeen’s Union Square next Friday.

The opening day event starting at 12pm on November 10 and will see free goodies given out to its first customers.

The new store is set to take over its current location on Union Street, with three times more space than its predecessor.

New Lush on Union Square
The new unit is set to open to shoppers this Friday.

It will allow the cosmetics chain access to an ‘exclusive party area’ and deliver more choice for bath bomb fans.

And those who are especially eager can expect some free goodies if they are quick enough.

That’s because Lush have also promised free goodie bags to the first 100 customers to celebrate the opening.

Customers will also have the opportunity to create and take home a Groovy Fairy bath bomb, or their best seller, Toby’s Magic Cow bath bomb all throughout the opening day.

New ‘party area’ for Aberdeen Lush

René Schaefer, Trainee Manager at Lush Aberdeen, said: “I am incredibly excited to see a brand new LUSH store and experience for Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland, to create a destination for our local communities to get together and meet.

“Where we offer a space for celebrations in our exclusive party area, and discover our iconic products together.

“My passion is filling our shop space with enthusiastic product and brand experts who provide genuine care and create memorable experiences for our customers every day.

“In-depth, hands-on consultations and events will help us build closer relationships with our local community and provide the best customer experience in the city.”

Union Square store open in time for Christmas

Ryan Manson, Union Square’s General Manager, also added: “With our busiest period fast approaching, Lush is just the type of brand which will resonate with our customers, particularly those wanting to treat themselves to skincare and cosmetic products or purchase gifts for family and friends.

“Our focus continues to be on enlivening Union Square with new brands, concepts and experiences and we are excited to add another high-profile brand to our offering and there’s more to come.”

While many are excited to shop a the new store, some locals are concerned it will leave another gap on struggling Union Street.

Aberdeen city centre: Track the empty and occupied units

