Readers react: Fans can’t wait for a bigger Aberdeen branch, but others fear new Lush will ‘stink out Union Square’

Some readers can't wait to explore a bigger branch, while others say they "can't stand the stink" of the bath bomb specialist.

By Bailey Moreton
Lush cosmetics to open in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.
Lush cosmetics to open in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.

Lush fans have offered a mixed reaction as the chain prepares to leave Aberdeen’s Union Street for a new home in Union Square.

The shop, which has become a staple towards the bottom end of the Granite Mile, will close on Wednesday, November 8.

Two days later it will open up in Union Square, at a new unit currently undergoing a £300,000 makeover.

Our readers have offered a mix of views, with many concerned for the future of the struggling Union Street.

But some are looking forward to Lush taking on a bigger space, saying the struggle to get elbow room in the current, somewhat narrow store.

Shoppers queue outside Lush on Union Street in Aberdeen in this photo taken on December 21, 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

‘Another empty unit on Union Street’

Darryl Lawrence wrote: “Oh great!! Another empty unit on Union Street.”

David Jones echoed the gloomy sentiment, adding: “Another nail in Union Street’s coffin.”

Charlotte Anthony argued that businesses need to do what they can to stay afloat in the tough retail market.

She said: “If I were a business I would rather be in Union Square than Union Street, just makes more sense.”

Our readers react to the news Lush is leaving Union Street. Image: James Wyllie/DC Thomson

Charlie Mckellar agreed, blaming recent road restrictions for the change.

He said: “Wise move! Go where customers can still get access.”

And the news was welcomed by Tracey Dow, who said she “can’t move in the Union Street shop”.

Pungent aroma becomes source of debate

And the future of the city centre wasn’t the only thing that got our readers talking… There was some debate as to whether the overpowering waft of bath bombs would be welcome in Union Square.

Rona Whyte said: “I love the smell of Lush. Can always tell there is a store nearby.”

What do you think of the news? Let us know in our comments section below

But Tanya Dawn Low wrote: “I almost passed out in a store once, and have to cross the street as it always makes me feel sick when I walk past.”

Kate Lines agreed: “Hope they’re going to have to install air extraction so they don’t stink out the whole of Union Square.

“Can’t stand the stink and I get a headache even from the other side of Union Street.”

The future of Aberdeen

