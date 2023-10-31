‘Such a loss to the town’s restaurant scene’: Owners of Oban restaurant announce closure with a ‘heavy heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

‘Such a loss to the town’s restaurant scene’: Owners of Oban restaurant announce closure with a ‘heavy heart’

Owners of the Etive Restaurant said it was with a “heavy heart” that they announced the permanent closure of the Stevenson Street premises.

By Michelle Henderson
The facade of Etive Restaurant in Oban with its blue sign and black framed windows.
Etive restaurant in Oban has ceased trading with immediate effect. Image: Google Street View.

A popular Oban restaurant has closed its doors for good.

The owners of Etive Restaurant, on Stevenson Street, said the decision had been made with a “heavy heart”.

The fine-dining eatery first opened its doors to customers in 2018, before going on to feature in the Michelin guide.

In a statement, they wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the permanent closure of Etive Restaurant.

“After much consideration and with profound sadness, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations.”

The reason for the closure is unknown currently.

The news has shocked customers with many saying the closure will be a “loss to the town” and the hospitality sector.

Customers react to Etive Restaurant closure

Scores of diners have taken to the comment section to praise the owners for their work.

One customer, named Dee Lee, wrote: “Such a loss to the town’s restaurant scene. Be proud of what you have done and will do again.

“I was so happy we got to dine with you this month and it was by far the best experience this year.

“Thank you and hope to see you pop up again in time.”

Graeme Bass added: “Thank you for creating so many great memories. Every possible good wish for your future endeavours.

“We’ve been very lucky to enjoy your hospitality for so long. You’ll be missed.”

Sarah Heward said she was sorry to see the premises close after all their hard work.

She wrote: “Oh David, we’re so sorry to read this, it’s made me very sad.

“What a loss to the world of Scottish hospitality and what a terrible shame for you guys after putting so much love and effort in.

“Sending warmest wishes to you.”

