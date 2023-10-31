‘Such a loss to the town’s restaurant scene’: Owners of Oban restaurant announce closure with a ‘heavy heart’

A popular Oban restaurant has closed its doors for good.

The owners of Etive Restaurant, on Stevenson Street, said the decision had been made with a “heavy heart”.

The fine-dining eatery first opened its doors to customers in 2018, before going on to feature in the Michelin guide.

In a statement, they wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the permanent closure of Etive Restaurant.

“After much consideration and with profound sadness, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations.”

The reason for the closure is unknown currently.

The news has shocked customers with many saying the closure will be a “loss to the town” and the hospitality sector.

Customers react to Etive Restaurant closure

Scores of diners have taken to the comment section to praise the owners for their work.

One customer, named Dee Lee, wrote: “Such a loss to the town’s restaurant scene. Be proud of what you have done and will do again.

“I was so happy we got to dine with you this month and it was by far the best experience this year.

“Thank you and hope to see you pop up again in time.”

Graeme Bass added: “Thank you for creating so many great memories. Every possible good wish for your future endeavours.

“We’ve been very lucky to enjoy your hospitality for so long. You’ll be missed.”

Sarah Heward said she was sorry to see the premises close after all their hard work.

She wrote: “Oh David, we’re so sorry to read this, it’s made me very sad.

“What a loss to the world of Scottish hospitality and what a terrible shame for you guys after putting so much love and effort in.

“Sending warmest wishes to you.”