Storm Ciaran to hit north-east as yellow rain warning issued for communities devastated by Storm Babet

Storm Ciaran is set to hit the north-east with communities devastated by Storm Babet facing yet more heavy rain.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The adverse weather caused by Storm Ciaran is set to continue from 3am until 3pm on November 1.

Storm Ciaran to bring disruption to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

It is predicted that the heavy rain could bring ‘some’ disruption to the southwest, central and eastern Scotland through Perth, Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen.

Homes and businesses may flood and bus and train journeys are expected to be delayed.

Storm Babet is still leaving a lasting impact on many communities in the north east of Scotland.

Still reeling from Storm Babet

It devastated the Angus town of Brechin, causing immense amounts of flooding which forced families out of their homes and caused untold damage.

A man also died after his car was submerged in flood water in Marykirk, while some residents in Peterculter were evacuated from their homes due to rising water levels and significant damage to the harbour at Boddam.

There was also flooding on the B9170 road between Oldmeldrum and Inverurie, which made it impossible for cars to get by.