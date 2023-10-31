Storm Ciaran to hit north-east as yellow rain warning issued for communities devastated by Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Ciaran to hit north-east as yellow rain warning issued for communities devastated by Storm Babet

Forecasters have predicted yet ANOTHER period of heavy rain.

By Graham Fleming
Met Office yellow weather warning
Ciaran is the latest storm set to affect Scotland's north east.

Storm Ciaran is set to hit the north-east with communities devastated by Storm Babet facing yet more heavy rain.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The adverse weather caused by Storm Ciaran is set to continue from 3am until 3pm on November 1.

Storm Ciaran to bring disruption to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

It is predicted that the heavy rain could bring ‘some’ disruption to the southwest, central and eastern Scotland through Perth, Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen.

Homes and businesses may flood and bus and train journeys are expected to be delayed.

Storm Babet is still leaving a lasting impact on many communities in the north east of Scotland.

Still reeling from Storm Babet

It devastated the Angus town of Brechin, causing immense amounts of flooding which forced families out of their homes and caused untold damage.

A man also died after his car was submerged in flood water in Marykirk, while some residents in Peterculter were evacuated from their homes due to rising water levels and significant damage to the harbour at Boddam.

There was also flooding on the B9170 road between Oldmeldrum and Inverurie, which made it impossible for cars to get by.

North-east battered by waves as floods hit and sea foam covers areas along the coast