Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east battered by waves as floods hit and sea foam covers areas along the coast

Smashing waves and some more flooding along the north-east coast this weekend.

By Chris Cromar
Heavy waves at Aberdeen beach.
Heavy waves hit Aberdeen beach today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The north and north-east is still feeling the effects of the weather, a week on from Storm Babet, as the region’s coast was battered by heavy waves and wind today.

Waves have been crashing over harbour walls at high tide in Aberdeen and water caused an electrical box in Stonehaven harbour to smoke, triggering an emergency response.

Large parts of the north-east, as well as eastern parts of the Highlands, are still under a yellow warning for rain.

Lasting until 3am on Monday morning, the Met Office said “heavy rain could bring some disruption” to affected areas.

Waves batter against Footdee seafront.
Waves batter against the seafront at Footdee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Yellow weather warnings have been in place for Grampian coastal areas since Thursday.

As well as this, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 18 flood warnings and 11 alerts across the country.

During Storm Babet, which devastated the Angus town of Brechin, the north-east also felt the effects of it.

Seafoam at Footdee.
Seafoam at Footdee today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This included a man dying after his car was submerged with flood water in Marykirk, some residents in Peterculter being evacuated from their homes due to rising water levels and significant damage to the harbour at Boddam.

There was also flooding on the B9170 road between Oldmeldrum and Inverurie, which made in impassable for cars to get by.

However, despite Storm Babet and more weather warnings, there has been some good news for the region, as Stonehaven’s new £16 million flood defences protected the town against flooding and volunteers came out to help clean up Boddam harbour.

Car in floods.
A car on the flooded B9170 road at Oldmeldrum. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Also, due to the debris brought by Babet, Aberdeen’s “biggest ever” litter pick took place at the city’s beach yesterday, in which over 45 bags of rubbish were collected by the volunteers.

People turned out there numbers to help despite the windy blustery conditions and strong waves, which were still prevalent there today.

Sea foam was spotted at nearby Footdee, as well as Peterhead and at Lossiemouth in Moray.

