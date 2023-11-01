Oban’s Costa Coffee slashes opening hours due to staff shortages

Costa Coffee in Oban has been forced to slash its opening hours due to staff shortages.

The popular coffee chain has over 1,000 stores across Scotland and is the largest and fastest growing coffee shop chain in the UK.

A Costa can be found across the country from the north-east to the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

The chain even has a coffee shop in Oban – however due to recent staff shortages this branch has been forced to cut its hours.

Costa closure a ‘temporary measure’

The branch at Station Road is currently closed on Tuesdays as a temporary measure.

A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, our Oban store on 1 Station Road is closed on Tuesdays as a temporary measure due to team member resourcing.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused customers. The store team are working hard to remain open for the rest of the week for the local community to enjoy the favourite handcrafted coffee.

“Customers can also get their Costa fix at the nearest Costa Express machine in Tesco Superstore, Lochside Street in Oban.”

Costa staff ‘deserve a day off’

When the branch in Oban first opened, a team of 10 staff was recruited from in and around Oban.

The store has been suffering from staffing shortages for some time, with customers recently taking to social media to find answers as to why the branch has been closed.

One person wrote on Facebook that they are “desperate for staff”, while another commented saying “was hard finding staff when I managed it too.”

Another resident wrote: “I love Costa, I love their vanilla chai latte, the staff are always bursting nuts in there, it’s nonstop for them. Regardless of this, they are still so lovely and friendly! They deserve a day off.”