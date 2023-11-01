Oban’s Costa Coffee slashes opening hours due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban’s Costa Coffee slashes opening hours due to staff shortages

The popular coffee chain at Station Road has been forced to close one day a week.

By Shanay Taylor
Costa Coffee Oban.
Costa Coffee Oban has been forced to close on Tuesdays due to staff shortages. Image: Google Maps.

Costa Coffee in Oban has been forced to slash its opening hours due to staff shortages.

The popular coffee chain has over 1,000 stores across Scotland and is the largest and fastest growing coffee shop chain in the UK.

A Costa can be found across the country from the north-east to the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

The chain even has a coffee shop in Oban – however due to recent staff shortages this branch has been forced to cut its hours.

Costa closure a ‘temporary measure’

The branch at Station Road is currently closed on Tuesdays as a temporary measure.

A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, our Oban store on 1 Station Road is closed on Tuesdays as a temporary measure due to team member resourcing.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused customers. The store team are working hard to remain open for the rest of the week for the local community to enjoy the favourite handcrafted coffee.

“Customers can also get their Costa fix at the nearest Costa Express machine in Tesco Superstore, Lochside Street in Oban.”

Costa staff ‘deserve a day off’

When the branch in Oban first opened, a team of 10 staff was recruited from in and around Oban.

The store has been suffering from staffing shortages for some time, with customers recently taking to social media to find answers as to why the branch has been closed.

One person wrote on Facebook that they are “desperate for staff”, while another commented saying “was hard finding staff when I managed it too.”

Another resident wrote: “I love Costa, I love their vanilla chai latte, the staff are always bursting nuts in there, it’s nonstop for them. Regardless of this, they are still so lovely and friendly! They deserve a day off.”

